Travis Kelce is opening up about his love for Taylor Swift.

Speaking on Barstool Sports' Bussin' With the Boys podcast with NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, Kelce discussed the dynamics of dating one of the world's most famous people.

"It's like, you want to keep things private, but at the same time, like, I'm not here to, like, hide anything ... that's my girl, that's my lady, I'm proud of that," Kelce expressed, acknowledging the intense media scrutiny surrounding Swift. He noted that "everything Swift does is getting a headline."

Kelce also reflected on the unique experience of merging their distinct fanbases. "It's been cool," he said, highlighting that Swift's followers are "a different demographic than the NFL."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recounted a pivotal moment that deepened his feelings for the "Karma" singer. Praising her self-awareness and ability to navigate high-pressure situations, he shared how Swift stood back, off to the side, after the Chiefs' victory in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kiss - Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

"I think that's why I really started to really fall for her, was how genuine she is around friends (and) family. It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention and she just keeps it so chill and so cool and I can admire it for sure," Kelce said.

Kelce's admiration for Swift further blossomed during a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears game last September. Instead of retreating to the VIP suites, Swift chose to walk through the front door, eager to share the experience with friends and family. "[She really] won me over with that one," Kelce admitted, revealing how Swift's desire to be part of the group resonated with him.

Kelce recently took things to the next level during his ladylove's London stop during the European leg of her Eras Tour. After attending all three nights of the performances at Wembley Stadium, the athlete shocked fans on night three, carrying Swift onstage while wearing coat and tails and participating in a sweet sketch.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift - Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"Taylor and Travis have recently discussed Travis making an appearance onstage at the Eras tour, when timing was right, and they finally made it happen," a source told ET. "Travis was so excited to support Taylor onstage, and Taylor couldn't be happier to feature him, especially during such a fun, pivotal scene in the show."

Kelce's on-stage cameo came during The Tortured Poets Department era as Swift transitioned from a dress to a two-piece outfit thanks to her backup dancers. Travis -- wearing a black tuxedo and top hat to match Swift's other dancers -- carried his girlfriend onstage and stood by as her two other dancers stripped her of her dress while he stood back and smiled.

The source told ET that while Kelce's appearance was manicured to perfection -- including one sweet moment where he pretended to apply makeup to Swift's face before she began singing "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" -- and he only had a few hours to get it together.

The source added, "Travis only had one night of rehearsal, the evening before he performed onstage, and didn't miss a beat. Taylor was beaming from ear to ear as Travis took on the dapper role. The two are hoping he can make a cameo again in the future."

RELATED CONTENT: