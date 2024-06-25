Travis Kelce knows that no one messes with his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce. The 31-year-old mother of three, who is married to Travis' older brother, Jason Kelce, recently had a viral moment in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, when a woman came up to her and Jason demanding they take a photo.

The couple declined the pic as they were on a date night together, and the woman was filmed getting up in Kylie's face, shouting, "I don't give an eff who you are, you will never be allowed in this town again!"

Kylie replied as Jason stepped back, declaring, "I can smell the alcohol on your breath, you're embarrassing yourself."

On a new episode of the Bussin' With the Boys podcast, hosted by NFL players Will Compton and Taylor Lewan, Travis talked about Kylie's tough-as-nails mentality, saying, "She's not f**king around. I respect it. All day. The Birds' fans. They're different."

Kylie grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she met Jason, who recently retired from an impressive stint on the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Getting to know Kylie and her family and everything throughout the years, it's just been, it's been awesome," Travis said of his sister-in-law. "She even has that toughness of 'don't f**k with me' and you saw that in that video of them just trying to have date night with their friends over at the Shore, where it's a big family environment, everybody's having a good time every single day out there at the Shore. And this lady just comes in trying to be entitled and telling Jason and Kylie, 'You have to take a picture with my kid. You're doing it now.' And it escalated into something it shouldn't even have been."

Travis added that his brother and sister-in-law are typically "the sweetest" people, adding, "They're the nicest people until you take it to that point. And then it's like, 'Alright, now I gotta choke slam a b**ch.'"

The woman who confronted Kylie and Jason later issued an apology for her behavior.

"In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret. And for that, I am sorry," the apparent aggressor, identified as Andreé Goldberg, said in a statement to WPVI in Margate City, New Jersey.

"Although I apologized directly to the Kelce family on Saturday, I want to publicly apologize to them, and our community. My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate," she continued. "As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset. I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best."

Kylie and Jason recently joined Travis in London, England, to take in several nights of Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift's, Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium.

Travis even made a surprise on-stage cameo on the third night of shows.

"Taylor and Travis have recently discussed Travis making an appearance onstage at the Eras tour, when timing was right, and they finally made it happen," a source told ET. "Travis was so excited to support Taylor onstage, and Taylor couldn't be happier to feature him, especially during such a fun, pivotal scene in the show."

Travis' on-stage cameo came during The Tortured Poets Department era as Swift transitions from a dress to a two-piece outfit thanks to her backup dancers. Travis -- wearing a black tuxedo and top hat to match Swift's other dancers -- carried his girlfriend of roughly a year onstage and stood by as her two other dancers stripped her of her dress while he stood back and smiled.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: