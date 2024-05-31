Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce are receiving a public apology after a woman appeared to berate them during a visit to the Jersey Shore.

In a clip that has gone viral on social media, Kylie can be seen holding her ground as a woman shouts that the couple "will never be allowed in this town again." The 31-year-old mother of three can be heard saying, "I can smell the alcohol on your breath, you're embarrassing yourself" as husband Jason hangs back behind her. According to a report from Philadelphia's Word to the Wise podcast, the incident occurred while the legendary Philadelphia Eagles alum and his wife were enjoying a night out without their kids in New Jersey and they politely declined the stranger's request for a photograph.

"In a heated moment, I said things that were out of character for me and that I regret. And for that, I am sorry," the apparent aggressor, identified as Andreé Goldberg, said in a statement to WPVI in Margate City, New Jersey.

"Although I apologized directly to the Kelce family on Saturday, I want to publicly apologize to them, and our community. My anger, and my actions, are not who I am, and certainly not indicative of the welcoming community of Margate," she continued. "As an adult and proud member of my community, I should have recognized and respected their right to privacy from the onset. I am deeply appreciative of the grace and understanding shown to me by the Kelces and wish them nothing but the best."

Margate City Mayor Michael Collins also offered a mea culpa on behalf of the city.

"I'd like to formally apologize to Jason & Kylie Kelce for the experience they had in Margate City over the holiday weekend," Collins said in a statement to WPVI. He added, "As a father with young children, I know as well as anyone the importance of a date night with your wife and would like to offer a redo date night with dinner on me."

The Kelces were enjoying the holiday weekend at the Jersey Shore with their family. The couple, who wed in April 2018 and recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, share three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 15 months.

Jason did not mention the incident on Wednesday's episode of his podcast, New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

"We went to Sea Isle," he told his co-host and younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. "We went to the beach, had a lot of fun with the girls, ate a bunch of beach food. Yeah, we had a great time."

Meanwhile, an older New Heights clip did resurface this week, in which Kylie emphasized her ability to handle a disagreement.

"Let me just say, I am almost six feet tall and I'm not thin," she said on the podcast. "I will hold my ground."

Then, gesturing toward Jason, she added, "That's mine. I said what I said."

Neither Jason nor Kylie have addressed the Margate City video on their respective social media accounts.

Jason did, however, recently make headlines for shutting down critics who called the duo "hypocritical" while slamming Kylie as "a homemaker whose home is a mess" in the wake of Harrison Butker's divisive commencement speech.

In a perfectly worded response, Jason quickly set the record straight.

"Responding to this, because I have seen a number of people say it. I don't think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife. I think of her as a mother. She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can," he wrote. "Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily. The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first. We both raise our kids, we both work, We both keep our home. It is both our faults it is messy, but such is life with 3 young children, busy schedules, and neither of us being neat freaks. She also makes a mean sandwich [sic]."

Jason added, "If being a homemaker, works for some, and that's what they want, then hell yea, that's awesome, more power to you. I want to be clear, I'm not downplaying that at all, but that is not our family dynamic."

