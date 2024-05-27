The Jason and Kylie Kelce's household is a team!

On Monday, the retired Philadelphia Eagles player took to X (formally known as Twitter) to set the record straight, after a user referred to his wife as a homemaker.

Jason made it clear that he does not judge any person's home who operates as such. However, he and his wife take a different position.

"Your wife is a homemaker. But you can't support butker. And your wife is a homemaker whose home is a mess. Sorry but it is dirty and messy on television. Seems you're a bit hypocritical. Y'all are going to be left with nothing but swifties. You just ruined your gig. It's a shame," the user wrote.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce got married in 2018. - Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video

Jason replied to the tweet directly and shared his stance, as he said he has had a number of users take the same position.

"Responding to this, because I have seen a number of people say it. I don't think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife. I think of her as a mother. She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can," he wrote. "Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily. The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first. We both raise our kids, we both work, We both keep our home. It is both our faults it is messy, but such is life with 3 young children, busy schedules, and neither of us being neat freaks. She also makes a mean sandwich [sic]."

Jason added, "If being a homemaker, works for some, and that's what they want, then hell yea, that's awesome, more power to you. I want to be clear, I'm not downplaying that at all, but that is not our family dynamic."

Jason and Kylie -- who have been married since 2018 -- are the parents of three daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 14 months.

Jason's latest tweet come after he and brother, Travis Kelce, weighed in on Harrison Butker's controversial comments made during a commencement speech where the Kansas City Chief's kicker ignited significant backlash after expressing his views on the LGBTQIA+ community, IVF, and surrogacy as family planning methods, and advocating for women to prioritize stay-at-home roles over careers.

During last week's episode of the brothers New Heights podcast, Jason admitted that Kylie was "frustrated" by the comments. Jason also shared his perspective after the question was raised to him about if his daughters were listening to the speech.

"I would say if my daughters listen to anybody tell them what to do, that they should be homemakers, then I failed as a dad," he said. "I don't care whose talking to them."

Travis also offered his perspective and shared the he doesn't agree with all of the things that his teammate said, but he does know him as a respectful person.

Kylie and Jason recently celebrated their six year wedding anniversary. Amid his retirement from the NFL in April, Jason got emotional as he thanked his wife in his speech where he announced the news.

"I think it's no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side. Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life," he shared. "She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and of course, a swift kick in the a** from time to time."

