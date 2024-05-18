Harrison Butker is facing yet another statement condemning his controversial commencement address at Benedictine College last weekend. Only this one comes from a unique source.

In a statement shared via Facebook, the sisters of Mount St. Scholastica -- a "founding institution and sponsor of Benedictine College" -- said they found it "necessary" to respond to Butker's remarks.

"The sisters of Mount St. Scholastica do not believe that Harrison Butker’s comments in his 2024 Benedictine College commencement address represent the Catholic, Benedictine, liberal arts college that our founders envisioned and in which we have been so invested," the nuns wrote. "Instead of promoting unity in our church, our nation, and the world, his comments seem to have fostered division. One of our concerns was the assertion that being a homemaker is the highest calling for a woman. We sisters have dedicated our lives to God and God’s people, including the many women whom we have taught and influenced during the past 160 years. These women have made a tremendous difference in the world in their roles as wives and mothers and through their God-given gifts in leadership, scholarship, and their careers."

In his speech, Butker -- the kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs -- criticized President Joe Biden and various other politicized topics, saying, "The bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for the degenerate cultural values and media all stem from pervasiveness of disorder."

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker delivered the commencement address at Benedictine College last weekend. - ET

He also took aim at what he called "dangerous gender ideologies," adding in a coy apparent criticism of Pride month. But the most talked about part of Butker's speech was when he addressed the female graduates of the Benedictine Class of 2024.

"I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you," he said. "Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world. I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother."

In their response, the Benedictine nuns said, "Our community has taught young women and men not just how to be 'homemakers' in a limited sense, but rather how to make a Gospel-centered, compassionate home within themselves where they can welcome others as Christ, empowering them to be the best versions of themselves. We reject a narrow definition of what it means to be Catholic. We are faithful members of the Catholic Church who embrace and promote the values of the Gospel, St. Benedict, and Vatican II and the teachings of Pope Francis."

"We want to be known as an inclusive, welcoming community, embracing Benedictine values that have endured for more than 1500 years and have spread through every continent and nation. We believe those values are the core of Benedictine College," they continued. "We thank all who are supportive of our Mount community and the values we hold. With St. Benedict, we pray, 'Let us prefer nothing whatever to Christ, and may he lead us all together to life everlasting.'"

The sisters of Mount St. Scholastica are just the latest group to speek upc condemning Butker's remarks. Earlier this week, the NFL shared a statement via Jonathan Beane, the league's senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer.

"Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity," Beane told ET in a statement. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."

