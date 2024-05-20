Kylie Kelce Gives Moving Commencement Address at Alma Mater: Watch

Kylie Kelce, the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, knows how to give a good speech.

On Sunday, Kylie returned to her alma mater in Radnor, Pennsylvania, to address Cabrini University's class of 2024 as the school prepares to close its doors indefinitely after 67 years in operation.

The school was recently acquired by Villanova University, according to 6abc Action News. Like many small institutions, Cabrini "faced long standing challenges, including declining enrollment and significant financial issues."

Among Cabrini's notable alumni is Kylie, who graduated in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in communications. She began her sendoff to the last graduating class by addressing the elephant in the room and referencing her family by joking that the university "couldn't even get a top five Kelce" as their commencement speaker.

"My husband, Jason Kelce, is known for giving some pretty earth-shattering speeches," she said, referring to the athlete's highly-publicized speech from earlier this year in which he announced his retirement from professional football. "He did not help me in writing my words today, so you can go ahead and lower those expectations."

Kylie celebrated six years of marriage with Jason in April.

She said her initial instinct to give the commencement speech was "absolutely not" because despite "the current state of the pop culture news cycle, I really prefer to fly under the radar."

But Kylie recognized the importance her words could have.

Her path to Cabrini – where she played field hockey, interned in the athletic department, wrote for the college newspaper, had a radio show, and more — wasn't linear. She originally pursued a degree in health and physical education. But after two semesters of community college, she realized it wasn't for her. Switching her major and transferring schools was a prime example of "figuring it out as you go" for Kylie.

Kylie said that figuring it out as you go is OK even after graduation.

"'I don't know' can be an honest and sufficient answer," she told the audience. "The truth is that no one has their lives completely figured out. And if someone tells you otherwise, they are lying."

Kylie admitted that she's even still figuring out things all these years later.

"This is part of the beauty of growing older and wiser. You are better equipped with knowledge to make more informed decisions," Kylie said. "Just look at me now. I'm 32, mom of three."

"Where did the time go? I couldn't tell you," she continued. "But what I can tell you is I have no idea what I'm doing. Every day, we are winging it. Just trying not to mess our kids up — come to find out that's what our parents did, too."

Kylie then encouraged graduates to fake it until they make it, and stay true to themselves.

"You are not alone in trying to navigate the conundrum of life," she said.

"I am well aware that my current position in life is due to the wonderful people around me, but I'll be damned if I don't stay true to myself in everything I do and ensure that I am always authentically me," Kylie added. "So find the things that speak to you. Your enthusiasm can be channeled to create change, and you are wonderful the way you are."

Even though the university is closing, Kylie focused on the positive by suggesting that the school's legacy lives on in the graduates and all those who have graduated before them.

"Know that your home still exists," she emotionally concluded to the 3,200-strong class of 2024. "It is around you, living inside of everyone who came along and fell in love with this place. Because although it is picturesque, it is not the campus that makes it so hard to leave."

