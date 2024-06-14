Kylie Kelce is sharing her take on Harrison Butker's controversial "homemaker" comments, as well as husband Jason Kelce's headline-making response.

Kylie was highlighting Neurodiversity Pride Day on Thursday, participating in media interviews as part of her work with the Philadelphia Eagles Autism Foundation. While speaking with Cheddar, she offered a response to Butker's recent commencement address at Benedictine College during which he speculated that the "majority" of women in the graduating class were "most excited" about getting married and having children.

"I think everyone is entitled to their own opinion," Kylie told the outlet. "I hope that if anyone does not align with those views in that graduating class, that they know that they have just achieved something. Those women graduating in that class have just achieved something that no one can take away from them. Their education will stick with them for the rest of their lives."

She continued, "I hope they were appropriately celebrated if that was not their view."

For those in agreement with Butker's remarks, Kylie also noted, "If it was [their view], and they're looking forward to making a family and being [a] stay-at-home mom, then more power to them. I think as women we should support each other in our choices."

Jason and Kylie Kelce attend the premiere of their Prime Video documentary, Kelce. - Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video

Kylie, who also delivered a commencement speech at her alma mater this year, added that she is "very proud" of the women graduating from Benedictine College and she hopes "they go on to do whatever it is that makes their heart happy."

In a separate interview with Us magazine, Kylie was asked for her thoughts after Jason defended her against social media critics who slammed her as "a homemaker whose home is a mess." At the time, the former Eagles center explained that the couple views their marriage as "a partnership" between "equals who are figuring it out on the daily." He added, "The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first."

Kylie told Us that Jason's heartfelt post was "one of the many, many reasons I love him so much."

She also praised Jason and Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, as an "outstanding example of a strong, independent woman."

It was Donna's influence on her children's upbringing, Kylie said, that "helped him understand that women can be sort of a strong force."

She added, "Although they’re no longer together, his parents were very much a partnership in how they function and it was a team effort. ... He has taken that into his adult life and he uses that as an example of how he shows me respect and love every single day."

Kylie and Jason wed in 2018. Today, they share three young daughters: 4-year-old Wyatt, 3-year-old Elliotte and 16-month-old Bennett.

Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce and their daughters visited Disney World in February 2024. - NFL/Walt Disney World

Last week, Jason opened up about his and Kylie's new perspectives on fame amid brother Travis' high profile relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

"I think that she's a little bit uncomfortable with, I guess, how much it's become and our family's out there, like, people know what our kids look like," he said on comedian Andrew Santino's Whiskey Ginger podcast, acknowledging that it's "part of the territory" after their decision to invite cameras into their home for the Prime Video documentary Kelce last year.

"I think she enjoys the fact that she gets to go and do charitable outings, she gets to give back to the community," Jason said of his wife, adding that there are also sides to fame that she's "a bit more hesitant to."

He recalled her saying, "'I didn't really sign up for this.' And I'm like, 'We're gonna be alright. We're getting through it.'"

In addition to her work with the Eagles Autism Foundation, Kylie also serves her community as a youth field hockey coach.

For his part, Jason recently signed on to serve as a sportscaster for ESPN's Monday Night Football after announcing his NFL retirement. His first assignment will be in San Francisco this fall when the 49ers face off against the New York Jets.

