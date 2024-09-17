Slip into the colors of the Southwest with these limited-edition distinctive colorways that stand out as not your average suitcases.
Traveler-favorite and Tiktok-trending luggage brand Monos dropped a new limited-edition collab today with Los Angeles-based fashion and lifestyle influencer Julie Sariñana, best known as Sincerely Jules.
The Monos x Sincerely Jules Collection of travel essentials captures the colorful spirits of California and Mexico. The chic pieces are in a desert-inspired color palette of adobe brown and a pale green, which work with other shades in the Monos lineup — yet bring something fresh and inviting to your travel accessories (with Sariñana's distinctive touch). With nearly eight million Instagram followers, Sariñana has established herself as a premier taste-maker, so the partnership with the viral travel brand is a natural fit.
Shop Monos x Sincerely Jules Collection
Not just good looks, Monos luggage is made with unbreakable materials like polycarbonate to protect your belongings and is known for traveler-friendly design details. The limited-edition colorways include suitcases, the brand's famed vegan leather Metro Tote, a crossbody, a toiletry case, packing cubes and more. Whether you're already prepping for holiday travel or a fall wedding weekend, Monos travel gear will not disappoint.
Scroll down to shop this beautiful creative drop before it's gone.
Hybrid Carry-On - Limited-Edition Adobe brown
Durable, light and resilient, this aluminum and polycarbonate hybrid carry-on suitcase is the one you will take everywhere.
Metro Tote - Cactus (Vegan Leather)
We're completely obsessed with this functional and stylish tote that's ready for the office, weekend getaways and air travel.
Metro Crossbody - Limited-Edition Cactus
The kind of bag that you'll take everywhere, with smartly sectioned zippered compartments and an adjustable strap, it's perfect for travel and beyond.
Hybrid Check-In Medium Suitcase - Limited-Edition Adobe Brown
A polycarbonate shell in a refined metallic finish protects your belongings, while a zipperless aluminum frame and sturdy, anodized aluminum corner guards make this suitcase virtually unbreakable.
Hybrid Trunk - Limited-Edition Adobe Brown
When you want to go big, this retro-inspired yet modern take on the timeless travel trunk will keep a small wardrobe travel-ready.
Metro Toiletry Case - Limited-Edition Cactus
If you prefer color-coordinated accessories, this calming green hue looks beautiful with the other pieces in the collection and the Adobe Brown hue of the suitcases.
Compressible Packing Cubes - Limited-Edition Cactus
Available in a set of four or six, you will be shocked by how much clothing you can fit in these compression cubes. One review calls them "The Best Available," and we have to agree.
Hybrid Check-In Large - Limited-Edition Adobe Brown
An ultra-sturdy telescopic handle, two TSA-Accepted locks and whisper-quiet wheels make this the easiest and chicest way to travel.
RELATED CONTENT: