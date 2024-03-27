As spring warms up, retailers begin winding down their winter selections and rolling out the end-of-season sales. For bargain hunters, that means now is the time to stock up on winter gear.

Starting today, Patagonia is putting its past-season styles on sale for up to 50% off. From fleeces and puffer jackets to fan-favorite Baggies shorts, the brand's best-selling outdoor clothing and gear for men, women and kids is now steeply discounted. You can save on some of Patagonia's most popular products, including Synchilla Snap-T pullovers, Retro Pile fleece and much more.

Shop the Patagonia Sale

Patagonia makes some of the best tried-and-true outdoor apparel and the brand's classic fleeces never go out of style. Equal parts utilitarian and stylish, Patagonia jackets can hold their own no matter what the forecast predicts — and always look good doing it too.

Whether you're excited to hit the trails and go camping this spring, or just want to stock up and save on a jacket for next winter, this Patagonia sale has you covered. Sales are rare on Patagonia's site, so shop the best deals below before you favorite color and size sells out.

Women's Down Sweater Patagonia Women's Down Sweater Don't let the weather keep you inside. The Patagonia Down Sweater is warm enough for cold-weather activities when you want a layer to keep the chill out. $279 $139 Shop Now

