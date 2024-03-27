Stock up on Patagonia’s past-season styles for up to 50% off right now.
As spring warms up, retailers begin winding down their winter selections and rolling out the end-of-season sales. For bargain hunters, that means now is the time to stock up on winter gear.
Starting today, Patagonia is putting its past-season styles on sale for up to 50% off. From fleeces and puffer jackets to fan-favorite Baggies shorts, the brand's best-selling outdoor clothing and gear for men, women and kids is now steeply discounted. You can save on some of Patagonia's most popular products, including Synchilla Snap-T pullovers, Retro Pile fleece and much more.
Patagonia makes some of the best tried-and-true outdoor apparel and the brand's classic fleeces never go out of style. Equal parts utilitarian and stylish, Patagonia jackets can hold their own no matter what the forecast predicts — and always look good doing it too.
Whether you're excited to hit the trails and go camping this spring, or just want to stock up and save on a jacket for next winter, this Patagonia sale has you covered. Sales are rare on Patagonia's site, so shop the best deals below before you favorite color and size sells out.
Men's Baggies Shorts 5"
Designed for use in and out of the water, Patagonia's fan-favorite Baggies are a multifunctional closet staple.
Men's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Save 40% on the versatile and always stylish fleece jacket for cool, blustery weather. The thick, bonded sherpa fleece is cozy soft to keep you warm anywhere.
Women's Down Sweater
Don't let the weather keep you inside. The Patagonia Down Sweater is warm enough for cold-weather activities when you want a layer to keep the chill out.
Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Made with warm, durable recycled polyester fleece, the lightweight version of Patagonia's classic Snap-T Pullover is ready to take on the chillies of months ahead.
Women's Lost Canyon Jacket
Soft, warm and cut in an easy-to-layer boxy silhouette, the women's Lost Canyon insulated jacket is sure to become a front-of-closet staple during colder months.
Men's Down Sweater
Get 50% off the lightweight and windproof Down Sweater that supplies the perfect warmth for just about everything.
Women's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
This fleece's windproof and breathable barrier shuts out cold gusts to keep you warm.
Men's Downdrift Jacket
Blending a retro-inspired aesthetic with contemporary upgrades, this down jacket ensures warmth and functionality in all weather conditions.
Women's Off Slope Jacket
The Off Slope Jacket's three-panel hood, equipped with an internal cinching cord and collar, offers versatile wearing options while effectively sealing out the cold.
