Patagonia Is Having a Huge End-of-Season Sale Right Now: Save Up to 50% on Jackets, Baggies and More

Spring Hike
Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 5:42 PM PDT, March 27, 2024

Stock up on Patagonia’s past-season styles for up to 50% off right now.

As spring warms up, retailers begin winding down their winter selections and rolling out the end-of-season sales. For bargain hunters, that means now is the time to stock up on winter gear.

Starting today, Patagonia is putting its past-season styles on sale for up to 50% off. From fleeces and puffer jackets to fan-favorite Baggies shorts, the brand's best-selling outdoor clothing and gear for men, women and kids is now steeply discounted. You can save on some of Patagonia's most popular products, including Synchilla Snap-T pullovers, Retro Pile fleece and much more.

Shop the Patagonia Sale

Patagonia makes some of the best tried-and-true outdoor apparel and the brand's classic fleeces never go out of style. Equal parts utilitarian and stylish, Patagonia jackets can hold their own no matter what the forecast predicts — and always look good doing it too.

Whether you're excited to hit the trails and go camping this spring, or just want to stock up and save on a jacket for next winter, this Patagonia sale has you covered. Sales are rare on Patagonia's site, so shop the best deals below before you favorite color and size sells out. 

Men's Baggies Shorts 5"

Men's Baggies Shorts 5"
Patagonia

Men's Baggies Shorts 5"

Designed for use in and out of the water, Patagonia's fan-favorite Baggies are a multifunctional closet staple.

$65 $32

Shop Now

Men's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

Men's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia

Men's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

Save 40% on the versatile and always stylish fleece jacket for cool, blustery weather. The thick, bonded sherpa fleece is cozy soft to keep you warm anywhere.

$229 $114

Shop Now

Women's Down Sweater

Women's Down Sweater
Patagonia

Women's Down Sweater

Don't let the weather keep you inside. The Patagonia Down Sweater is warm enough for cold-weather activities when you want a layer to keep the chill out.

$279 $139

Shop Now

Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover
Patagonia

Men's Lightweight Synchilla Snap-T Fleece Pullover

Made with warm, durable recycled polyester fleece, the lightweight version of Patagonia's classic Snap-T Pullover is ready to take on the chillies of months ahead.

$139 $69

Shop Now

Women's Lost Canyon Jacket

Women's Lost Canyon Jacket
Patagonia

Women's Lost Canyon Jacket

Soft, warm and cut in an easy-to-layer boxy silhouette, the women's Lost Canyon insulated jacket is sure to become a front-of-closet staple during colder months.

$199 $99

Shop Now

Men's Down Sweater

Men's Down Sweater
Patagonia

Men's Down Sweater

Get 50% off the lightweight and windproof Down Sweater that supplies the perfect warmth for just about everything.

$279 $167

Shop Now

Women's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

Women's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia

Women's Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

This fleece's windproof and breathable barrier shuts out cold gusts to keep you warm.

$229 $114

Shop Now

Men's Downdrift Jacket

Men's Downdrift Jacket
Patagonia

Men's Downdrift Jacket

Blending a retro-inspired aesthetic with contemporary upgrades, this down jacket ensures warmth and functionality in all weather conditions.

$329 $164

Shop Now

Women's Off Slope Jacket

Women's Off Slope Jacket
Patagonia

Women's Off Slope Jacket

The Off Slope Jacket's three-panel hood, equipped with an internal cinching cord and collar, offers versatile wearing options while effectively sealing out the cold.

$369 $184

Shop Now

