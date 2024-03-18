Sales & Deals

Coleman Tents, Sleeping Bags, Lanterns and More Camping Essentials Are Up to 53% Off Right Now

March 18, 2024

Save up to 53% on Coleman coolers, tents, sleeping bags, and more camping gear at Amazon for spring.

After a long winter, one of the best ways to get back outside is to go on a spring camping trip. Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or just take your gear seriously, you'll want to cross everything off your packing list. Thanks to Amazon's sale going on now, you can save on everything you need for your upcoming camping adventures. 

The best Amazon camping deals include big savings on Coleman outdoor equipment. From tents and sleeping bags to lanterns and coolers, you can save up to 53% on camping essentials

Coleman is known among people who love to hike or camp outdoors for its high-quality and easy to use products. If you frequently go on outdoor trips, Coleman has got you covered. The tents have many features that make them both comfortable and convenient, including spacious interiors, extended door awnings, and weatherproof systems. We even found an air mattress camping cot combo on sale for all-night comfort. 

Ahead, check out the best Coleman camping deals on Amazon to upgrade your outdoor gear this spring.

Best Coleman Deals on Amazon

Coleman 4-Person Camping Tent with Instant Setup

Coleman 4-Person Camping Tent with Instant Setup
Amazon

Coleman 4-Person Camping Tent with Instant Setup

Preassembled poles make it easy to have your tent set up in about a minute. On rainy nights, stay dry thanks to tub-like floors with patented corner welds and covered seams to help keep water out.

$185 $87

Shop Now

Coleman Montana Camping Tent

Coleman Montana Camping Tent
Amazon

Coleman Montana Camping Tent

This 16 ft. x 7 ft. camping tent fits eight people or three queen airbeds, perfect for a family camping trip. An extended door awning creates a dry space to store gear and enter the tent. Setup is simple with snag-free, continuous pole sleeves and the patented pin-and-ring system. 

$270 $99

Shop Now

Coleman Sundome 2-Person Camping Tent

Coleman Sundome 2-Person Camping Tent
Amazon

Coleman Sundome 2-Person Camping Tent

Amazon's #1 best-selling camping tent is on sale at Amazon. This easy-setup dome tent with a sturdy frame can withstand 35+ mph winds and has large windows for superior ventilation.

$90 $65

Shop Now

Coleman North Rim Cold-Weather Mummy Sleeping Bag

Coleman North Rim Cold-Weather Mummy Sleeping Bag
Amazon

Coleman North Rim Cold-Weather Mummy Sleeping Bag

Save more than 20% on a mummy-style adult sleeping bag for camping in temperatures as low as zero degrees Fahrenheit.

$80 $63

Shop Now

Coleman Carlsbad Dark Room Camping Tent with Screened Porch

Coleman Carlsbad Dark Room Camping Tent with Screened Porch
Amazon

Coleman Carlsbad Dark Room Camping Tent with Screened Porch

Featuring Dark Room Technology, this Coleman tent blocks 90% of sunlight so you can sleep in past sunrise. The included rainfly offers extra weather protection and E-Port makes it easy to bring electrical power inside.

$350 $160

Shop Now

Coleman Airbed Cot

Coleman Airbed Cot
Amazon

Coleman Airbed Cot

The portable twin air mattress and cot features a ComfortStrong coil system for support and comfort and an AirTight system with a Double Lock valve to prevent the mattress from leaking. Save big on this Coleman sleeping pad at Amazon to sleep comfortably on your next camping trip.

$160 $151

Shop Now

Coleman Classic 1-Burner Backpacking Stove

Coleman Classic 1-Burner Backpacking Stove
Amazon

Coleman Classic 1-Burner Backpacking Stove

This lightweight camp stove is designed to fit a six-inch pan on top of the serrated supports and can boil a liter of water in just over three minutes. The fully-adjustable heat goes from simmer to full boil with up to 10,000 BTUs of power.

$30 $23

Shop Now

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Wheeled Cooler, 62-Quart

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Wheeled Cooler, 62-Quart
Amazon

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Wheeled Cooler, 62-Quart

The Coleman 316 Series 62-Quart Wheeled Cooler has all the features you'll need for the outdoors. The fully insulated lid and body keeps ice for up to 5 days so you can enjoy cold drinks at the campsite after hiking the trails or cooking hearty meals.

$85 $75

Shop Now

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler, 70-Quart

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler, 70-Quart
Amazon

Coleman 316 Series Insulated Portable Cooler, 70-Quart

Icy beverages and fresh food fuel the best times outdoors, and the 316 Series Cooler is the right choice for the job. The leak-proof cooler keeps ice up to 5 days in temperatures as high as 90°F. 

$85 $75

Shop Now

Coleman 390L Twin LED Lantern

Coleman 390L Twin LED Lantern
Amazon

Coleman 390L Twin LED Lantern

Light the night with the Coleman Twin LED Lantern. At up to 390 lumens, this lantern lets you see far and wide, while 4 lifetime LED bulbs provide effective, efficient, and energy-saving light for a safe camping experience.

$55 $45

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

