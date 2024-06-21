Shop
Chaco's Summer Sale Is Here — Save 30% on the Best Sandals for Hiking, Water Sports and More

Chaco Summmer Sale
Chaco
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:41 AM PDT, June 21, 2024

Save 30% on Chacos for summer and your feet will thank you later.

When it comes to hiking and other outdoor endeavors this summer, a quality pair of sandals is likely on your must-have list. Whether you’re planning a sun-soaked beach getaway or walking miles through a new city, you can save on smart footwear at Chaco's annual summer sale. For a limited time, Chaco is offering 30% off sitewide with the code PARTYINTHEUSA

Shop the Chaco Sale

Famous for their adjustable Z-strap design, Chaco sandals are comfortable, durable, and have quick-drying capabilities for days on the water. Chaco is one of the biggest names in adventure sandals. Avid hikers and newbies alike won't want to miss out on the Chaco summer sale for discounts on their comfiest sandals to wear on the trails.

The Chaco Z/1 remains the most recognizable and popular sandal for the brand. Featuring the grippy trademarked ChacoGrip rubber outsole, these hiking sandals are ready to handle any terrain. During the Chaco sale, the latest collection of this iconic design is marked down in beautiful colors inspired by the landscapes of Utah.

If you’re ready for a seasonal wardrobe revamp, shop the best Chaco sandal deals below.

Best Chaco Deals to Shop Now

Women's Z/1 Adjustable Strap Classic Sandal

Women's Z/1 Adjustable Strap Classic Sandal
Chaco

Women's Z/1 Adjustable Strap Classic Sandal

Save 30% on Chaco's classic sandal with the podiatrist-approved footbed and the new ChacoGrip outsole that handles any terrain.

$105 $74

With code PARTYINTHEUSA

Shop Now

Men's Z/Cloud Cushioned Sandal

Men's Z/Cloud Cushioned Sandal
Chaco

Men's Z/Cloud Cushioned Sandal

Chaco's Z/Cloud series combines timeless style with unparalleled comfort and durability. Whether you’re exploring new cities or embarking on outdoor adventures, these sandals are your perfect companions.

$105 $74

With code PARTYINTHEUSA

Shop Now

Women's Z/2 Adjustable Strap Classic Sandal

Women's Z/2 Adjustable Strap Classic Sandal
Chaco

Women's Z/2 Adjustable Strap Classic Sandal

Simple, durable, and comfortable, the Chaco Z/2 sandals are the ultimate choice for outdoor lovers.

$105 $74

With code PARTYINTHEUSA

Shop Now

Men's Chaco x Climbing Z/1 Classic USA Sandal

Men's Chaco x Climbing Z/1 Classic USA Sandal
Chaco

Men's Chaco x Climbing Z/1 Classic USA Sandal

Built on Chaco's signature LUVSEAT footbed for all-day support and comfort, these sandals are must-have for any climbing enthusiast.

$105 $74

With code PARTYINTHEUSA

Shop Now

