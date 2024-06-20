The time has almost come: The Paris Olympic Games start on July 26, 2024.

Athleta is here to help you support Team USA with a new athleticwear collection that comes in red, white and blue, naturally. The styles are modeled by Olympian favorites gymnast Simone Biles and swimmer Katie Ledecky.

Athleta's patriotic Anthem Collection features fan-favorite styles in the colors Clover Berry, Bright White and Navy. Whether you're going to Paris or watching the 2024 Olympics from the couch, you'll feel comfortable in this new athleisure. As always, Athleta offers inclusive sizing.

Shop the Athleta Anthem Collection

Athleta

From the Elation Ultra High Rise Tight to the Forever Fleece ¼ Zip Sweatshirt in red, white and blue, shop some highlights from Athleta's Anthem Collection below. Best of all, these styles double as great Fourth of July 'fits. Be sure to shop now because some sizes have already sold out.

