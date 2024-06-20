Shop
Support Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics in Athleta’s New Patriotic Anthem Athleisure Collection

Simone Biles Athleta
Athleta
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 1:13 PM PDT, June 20, 2024

Show your team pride in Athleta's new red, white and blue Anthem Collection gear for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The time has almost come: The Paris Olympic Games start on July 26, 2024.

Athleta is here to help you support Team USA with a new athleticwear collection that comes in red, white and blue, naturally. The styles are modeled by Olympian favorites gymnast Simone Biles and swimmer Katie Ledecky.

Athleta's patriotic Anthem Collection features fan-favorite styles in the colors Clover Berry, Bright White and Navy. Whether you're going to Paris or watching the 2024 Olympics from the couch, you'll feel comfortable in this new athleisure. As always, Athleta offers inclusive sizing.

Shop the Athleta Anthem Collection

Athleta

From the Elation Ultra High Rise Tight to the Forever Fleece ¼ Zip Sweatshirt in red, white and blue, shop some highlights from Athleta's Anthem Collection below. Best of all, these styles double as great Fourth of July 'fits. Be sure to shop now because some sizes have already sold out.

All About Crossbody Belt Bag

All About Crossbody Belt Bag
Athleta

All About Crossbody Belt Bag

Belt bags are totally trending and this white one will go with everything.

Conscious Crop Bra

Conscious Crop Bra
Athleta

Conscious Crop Bra

Athleta's sports bras are great because they're designed differently depending on your bra size for an ideal fit. Pick this one up in Clover Berry.

$59

A-C

Shop Now

$59

D-DD+

Shop Now

Forever Fleece 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt

Forever Fleece 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt
Athleta

Forever Fleece 1/4 Zip Sweatshirt

This navy quarter zip, which reads "find your movement" on the back, also has an Athleta logo on the front.

Elation Ultra High Rise Tight in Clover Berry

Elation Ultra High Rise Tight in Clover Berry
Athleta

Elation Ultra High Rise Tight in Clover Berry

These leggings come in petite, standard and tall lengths for your ideal fit.

Forever Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt in Bright White

Forever Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt in Bright White
Athleta

Forever Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt in Bright White

Cozy up in this "find your movement sweatshirt" that has a soft, brushed interior.

Elation Ultra High Rise Tight in Navy

Elation Ultra High Rise Tight in Navy
Athleta

Elation Ultra High Rise Tight in Navy

These leggings — available in straight and plus sizes — shine in a navy.

Salutation Stash High Rise 5 Short in Clover Berry

Salutation Stash High Rise 5 Short in Clover Berry
Athleta

Salutation Stash High Rise 5 Short in Clover Berry

These buttery-soft yoga shorts offer medium compression.

Forever Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt in Navy

Forever Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt in Navy
Athleta

Forever Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt in Navy

This navy crewneck has a subtle Athleta logo and comes in standard, petite and tall sizes.

Athleta Performance Crew Sock

Athleta Performance Crew Sock
Athleta

Athleta Performance Crew Sock

These patriotic compression crew socks are an easy way to rock red, white and blue.

Salutation Stash High Rise 5 Short in Bright White

Salutation Stash High Rise 5 Short in Bright White
Athleta

Salutation Stash High Rise 5 Short in Bright White

Pick up these high-waisted, sweat-wicking shorts in a bright white. 

Tags: