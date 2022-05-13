Shopping

The 10 Best Coolers for Summer Trips and Days in the Sun: Yeti, Igloo, and More

By Carolin Lehmann‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Coolers of 2022
YETI

Memorial Day is right around the corner, and whether you're planning to chill at the lake, grill with the family or make a splash at a pool party, we suggest you invest in a cooler to keep the good times rollin' through the holiday weekend by keeping your favorite beverages ice cold through the summer heat. 

From classic ice chests to backpacks with a built-in cooling feature to giant family-sized coolers that'll fit everyone's must-have refreshments, coolers are not one-size-fits-all. Some are more portable for impromptu picnics while others are big enough to stash enough food and drink for your whole crew's beach day — there are so many options. Popular brands like Yeti, Igloo, Coleman and more have coolers to meet every need ahead of Memorial Day 2022, which falls on Monday, May 30, this year. Best of all, there's a style for every budget — we even found some great coolers on sale. 

Below are all our picks for the best coolers for your Memorial Day parties, summer road trips, and days at the beach. 

Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler
Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler
YETI
Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler

This cooler with a devoted following comes in 12 sizes and four colors. The Yeti Tundra 45 holds overnight camp provisions for four people, or 28 cans (enough drinks for a day on the water). The alpine-yellow hue is a limited-edition Yeti color. 

$437$325
Igloo Tagalong Cooler
Igloo Tagalong Cooler
Igloo
Igloo Tagalong Cooler

Perfect for beach days and picnics, this cube cooler comes in a rainbow of fun colors and features a stylish, adjustable strap for hands-free carrying.

$76 AT AMAZON
$55 AT IGLOO
Polarbox Classic Model Portable Cooler
Polarbox classic model portable cooler
Polarbox
Polarbox Classic Model Portable Cooler

This nude-colored, retro-style cooler has a leather strap that adjusts to three positions. It boasts an interior covered with expanded polystyrene, for maximum insulation (and minimum heft).

$100$60
Coleman 316 Series Hard Ice Chest Cooler
Coleman 316 Series hard ice chest cooler
Walmart
Coleman 316 Series Hard Ice Chest Cooler

This affordable cooler promises to keep ice icy for up to three days. It boasts cup holders on its lid. It can fit up to 80 cans and supports up to 250 pounds (if you'd like to sit on it). It's ideal for camping. 

$45$33
Corkcicle Eola Bucket Cooler Bag
Corkcicle Eola bucket cooler bag
Corkcicle
Corkcicle Eola Bucket Cooler Bag

Strap your cooler on your back, and go with this bucket-cooler backpack. It comes in six colors, and with an exterior made of either vegan leather or neoprene material, depending on the color you pick. It can hold up to 12 cans.

$160
Picnic At Ascot Travel Wine Tote
Picnic At Ascot Travel Wine Tote
Amazon
Picnic At Ascot Travel Wine Tote

Keep your wine chilled in this stylish and portable cooler Bring the party wherever you go with this convenient travel bag that even includes a corkscrew. 

$28 AT AMAZON
$37 AT BED BATH & BEYOND
Coleman Retro Cooler
Coleman retro cooler
Amazon
Coleman Retro Cooler

Go for the retro look with this Coleman cooler that holds up to 85 cans. It boasts four-day ice retention — even when the temps hit as high as 90 degrees. Find it in three colors.

$200$170
Business & Pleasure Co. Premium Cooler
Business & Pleasure Co. premium cooler
Revolve
Business & Pleasure Co. Premium Cooler

You'd never know this 1970s-inspired bag is actually a cooler. It's made of a poly-cotton-canvas material that's treated with mold, water and UV coatings. It has a genuine-leather trim, and features exterior slip pockets. 

$79
Igloo Overland Ice Chest Cooler
Igloo Overland ice chest cooler
Walmart
Igloo Overland Ice Chest Cooler

Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler seals shut tight to prevent things spilling out. Or, if you prefer, you can close up the cooler with a lock (thanks to its built-in locking plate). The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage) and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 81 cans.

$130$79
Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote
Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote
Hydro Flask
Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote

The Hydro Flask Day Escape Pack is a lightweight cooler that provides up to 36 hours of cold insulation. The Day Escape Pack is designed to be leak proof and can be worn as a backpack to make it easier to keep your provisions cool on the go.

$200$150

