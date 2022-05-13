Memorial Day is right around the corner, and whether you're planning to chill at the lake, grill with the family or make a splash at a pool party, we suggest you invest in a cooler to keep the good times rollin' through the holiday weekend by keeping your favorite beverages ice cold through the summer heat.



From classic ice chests to backpacks with a built-in cooling feature to giant family-sized coolers that'll fit everyone's must-have refreshments, coolers are not one-size-fits-all. Some are more portable for impromptu picnics while others are big enough to stash enough food and drink for your whole crew's beach day — there are so many options. Popular brands like Yeti, Igloo, Coleman and more have coolers to meet every need ahead of Memorial Day 2022, which falls on Monday, May 30, this year. Best of all, there's a style for every budget — we even found some great coolers on sale.

Below are all our picks for the best coolers for your Memorial Day parties, summer road trips, and days at the beach.

Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler YETI Yeti Tundra 45 Hard Cooler This cooler with a devoted following comes in 12 sizes and four colors. The Yeti Tundra 45 holds overnight camp provisions for four people, or 28 cans (enough drinks for a day on the water). The alpine-yellow hue is a limited-edition Yeti color. $437 $325 Buy Now

Igloo Tagalong Cooler Igloo Igloo Tagalong Cooler Perfect for beach days and picnics, this cube cooler comes in a rainbow of fun colors and features a stylish, adjustable strap for hands-free carrying. $76 AT AMAZON Buy Now $55 AT IGLOO Buy Now

Corkcicle Eola Bucket Cooler Bag Corkcicle Corkcicle Eola Bucket Cooler Bag Strap your cooler on your back, and go with this bucket-cooler backpack. It comes in six colors, and with an exterior made of either vegan leather or neoprene material, depending on the color you pick. It can hold up to 12 cans. $160 Buy Now

Coleman Retro Cooler Amazon Coleman Retro Cooler Go for the retro look with this Coleman cooler that holds up to 85 cans. It boasts four-day ice retention — even when the temps hit as high as 90 degrees. Find it in three colors. $200 $170 Buy Now

Igloo Overland Ice Chest Cooler Walmart Igloo Overland Ice Chest Cooler Thanks to rubberized latches, this cooler seals shut tight to prevent things spilling out. Or, if you prefer, you can close up the cooler with a lock (thanks to its built-in locking plate). The cooler features a bottle opener, UV inhibitors (that help prevent sun damage) and a drain plug (to make emptying melted ice a breeze). It holds up to 81 cans. $130 $79 Buy Now

Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote Hydro Flask Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote The Hydro Flask Day Escape Pack is a lightweight cooler that provides up to 36 hours of cold insulation. The Day Escape Pack is designed to be leak proof and can be worn as a backpack to make it easier to keep your provisions cool on the go. $200 $150 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Memorial Day Sales and Early Deals You Can Shop Now

The Best Memorial Day Grill Sales to Shop This Year

The Best Outdoor Furniture Sales to Shop Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales of 2022 You Can Shop Early

Samsung's Early Memorial Day Sale Is Happening Now — Shop the Deals

The Best Walmart Patio Furniture for Memorial Day and Summer 2022