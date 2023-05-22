To say that planning a wedding is stressful is an understatement. Thankfully, you have a wedding party filled with supportive friends to help. If your bridesmaids have been helping you plan, decorate and keep your cool leading up to your wedding day, you are going to want to thank them with a gift or two to commemorate the special day. But if your brain is too packed with wedding dress fittings or the thousand other things on your wedding to-do list to think of the best bridesmaid gift ideas, don't worry. We're here to help, too.

Bring a smile to your best crew's faces with any of these thoughtful gifts, perfect for commemorating all the loving work they've put into your pre-wedding ceremonies. From the bachelorette party, engagement party and bridal shower to the big wedding day itself, your bridal party puts in a lot of time and effort into celebrating your betrothal, so gifting them a custom or personalized gift is a great way to give back and say thanks.

A popular trend we noticed on TikTok is bridesmaid gift bags. Brides-to-be add small items like personalized champagne glasses, hair clips, scrunchies, robes to wear while getting ready and makeup that they may want to use for the big day into a cute travel bag. Sometimes they may even add something special to the bag for their Maid of Honor.

To save you time during this busy stage of life, we've searched the web for unique ideas for the best bridesmaids' gifts. Odds are your best friend probably won't re-wear her bridesmaid dress (we're sorry, but it's true!), so we've put together a list of gifts your besties will be sure to use and reuse long after your special day.

Below, we've broken down our top picks for bridesmaids' gifts into gift basket ideas and stand-alone presents.

Best Bridesmaids Gift Basket Ideas

Here are all the trinkets and bags you'll need to create an extraordinary gift basket for your bridesmaids.

TaoShaofeng Personalized Jewelry Boxes Etsy TaoShaofeng Personalized Jewelry Boxes These affordable jewelry holders can be personalized with each of your bridesmaids' names. For an extra surprise put in some adorable jewelry they can wear on your big day and for special events afterward. $11 $6 Shop Now

Stanley Legendary Camp Mug Amazon Stanley Legendary Camp Mug This Stanley mug will come in handy for your bridesmaids the morning after the bachelorette party, after the wedding and many mornings to come. Thanks to the affordable price, you can also pair this travel mug with some coffee grounds or beans to create your own bridesmaid gift set. $23 Shop Now

Chandelli Travel Toiletry Bag Amazon Chandelli Travel Toiletry Bag A hanging toiletry bag as a great gift idea for the bridesmaid on their way to a destination wedding. Fill it with extra travel essentials for a cool bridesmaid gift she'll use again and again. $40 $25 Shop Now

Best Individual Bridesmaid Gift Ideas

While many of these will work in a gift bag, like the silk pajamas, they're higher end and will be a great gift on their own.

eberjey Frida TENCEL Modal Shortie Short PJ Set eberjey eberjey Frida TENCEL Modal Shortie Short PJ Set Are your bridesmaids staying with you to get ready with you on the morning of your wedding? Better get cute PJs for the get-ready-with-me shoot! eberjey offers a host of soft, chic lingerie, PJs, robes and more that can be worn at any part of the wedding process — from bachelorette weekend to honeymoon and everything in between. The retailer even offers discounts if you're buying for all of your bridesmaids. $138 Shop Now

Baublebar Criss Cross Custom Blanket Baublebar Baublebar Criss Cross Custom Blanket This soft knit blanket from Baublebar is a unique and customizable gift for your inner circle. The blanket has a spot for the name of your choice, so each of your bridesmaids can snuggle up with a blanket of their very own. $98 Shop Now

Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo Nordstrom Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo You can mix and match this Mini Jar Candle Duo with some other relaxing products to create your own spa day gift box for your friends. Give this to your friend when you ask her to be your bridesmaid or present this to your bridesmaids as a special surprise during your bridal shower. $38 $23 Shop Now

Beis East to West Tote Beis Travel Beis East to West Tote If you're planning a destination wedding, then this tote would make a great carry-on bag for all of your bridesmaids. If you want to take this gift to the next level, you can always pack some smaller items in The East to West Tote to create a custom gift bag any bridesmaid or maid of honor would adore. $108 Shop Now

Leatherology Deluxe Passport Cover Leatherology Leatherology Deluxe Passport Cover Help them prepare for your destination wedding. This custom Leatherology Passport Case is key to asking your best friend to be your maid of honor. Simply put her wedding invite and any personalized card in this passport case, then wait for her answer once she opens up this gift. $70 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Romance: A Complete Timeline

Chrishell Stause on ‘Secret’ Wedding and Why ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6 Is the Best Yet (Exclusive)

The Real Reason Melissa and Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice's Wedding

Ariana Grande Celebrates Anniversary to Dalton Gomez with Rare Pic

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary

'My Big Fat Greek Wedding': Everything to Know About the Cast

20 Housewarming Gift Ideas That They'll Actually Put to Good Use