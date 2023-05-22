Shopping

25 Bridesmaid Gifts and Gift Basket Ideas They'll Actually Use Long After the Wedding

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Gifts for Bridesmaids
JiBHS on Etsy

To say that planning a wedding is stressful is an understatement. Thankfully, you have a wedding party filled with supportive friends to help. If your bridesmaids have been helping you plan, decorate and keep your cool leading up to your wedding day, you are going to want to thank them with a gift or two to commemorate the special day. But if your brain is too packed with wedding dress fittings or the thousand other things on your wedding to-do list to think of the best bridesmaid gift ideas, don't worry. We're here to help, too. 

Bring a smile to your best crew's faces with any of these thoughtful gifts, perfect for commemorating all the loving work they've put into your pre-wedding ceremonies. From the bachelorette party, engagement party and bridal shower to the big wedding day itself, your bridal party puts in a lot of time and effort into celebrating your betrothal, so gifting them a custom or personalized gift is a great way to give back and say thanks. 

A popular trend we noticed on TikTok is bridesmaid gift bags. Brides-to-be add small items like personalized champagne glasses, hair clips, scrunchies, robes to wear while getting ready and makeup that they may want to use for the big day into a cute travel bag. Sometimes they may even add something special to the bag for their Maid of Honor.

To save you time during this busy stage of life, we've searched the web for unique ideas for the best bridesmaids' gifts. Odds are your best friend probably won't re-wear her bridesmaid dress (we're sorry, but it's true!), so we've put together a list of gifts your besties will be sure to use and reuse long after your special day.

Below, we've broken down our top picks for bridesmaids' gifts into gift basket ideas and stand-alone presents. 

Best Bridesmaids Gift Basket Ideas

Here are all the trinkets and bags you'll need to create an extraordinary gift basket for your bridesmaids.

Zexpa Apparel Personalized Makeup Bag Organizer for Bachelorette Party
Zexpa Apparel Personalized Makeup Bag Organizer for Bachelorette Party
Amazon
Zexpa Apparel Personalized Makeup Bag Organizer for Bachelorette Party

Depending on how much you plan on putting in your gift bag, these personalized zipper bags are a super cute option for smaller items. 

$11
eos Super Soft Shea Lip Balm Sticks - Minty Cool Variety Pack
EOS Super Soft Shea Lip Balm
Amazon
eos Super Soft Shea Lip Balm Sticks - Minty Cool Variety Pack

Everyone's lips can use a little moisture now and then and these lip balms from EOS come in fun flavors and cute colors.

$10
Slip Silk Sleep Mask
Slip Silk Sleep Mask
Amazon
Slip Silk Sleep Mask

Make sure your bridesmaids are catching enough z's (especially good for your bachelorette weekend!) with this ultra-lush sleep mask from Alice + Olivia and Silk's collab. 

$33
LuSeren 8-Pack Large Hair Claw Clips
LuSeren 8-Pack Large Hair Claw Clips
Amazon
LuSeren 8-Pack Large Hair Claw Clips

This 8-pack of trendy claw clips is a great option, because they're already affordable and you can separate them and put just one or two into each gift bag. 

$24$10
Zexpa Apparel Initial Clear Toiletry Bags
Zexpa Apparel Initial Clear Toiletry Bags
Amazon
Zexpa Apparel Initial Clear Toiletry Bags

Clear toiletry bags are all the rage right now and your bridesmaid will love one personalized with their first name and initial. 

$21
Adoyi 9 Pairs of Gold Hoop Earrings Set
Adoyi 9 Pairs of Gold Hoop Earrings Set
Amazon
Adoyi 9 Pairs of Gold Hoop Earrings Set

This large pack of gold plated hoop earrings allows you to give each bridesmaid a pair they can wear on your wedding day and any day afterward.

$18
Coume 6-Piece Bridesmaid Robes With Lace Trim
Coume 6-Piece Bridesmaid Robes With Lace Trim
Amazon
Coume 6-Piece Bridesmaid Robes With Lace Trim

Your pictures will look great when everyone wears coordinating silk robes. 

$60
Bezall Sheer Wedding Party Bags with Drawstring
Bezall Sheer Wedding Party Bags with Drawstring
Amazon
Bezall Sheer Wedding Party Bags with Drawstring

Stash any small objects, like your earring or chapstick, into this sheer bag so they don't get lost in the larger bag.

$7$6
TaoShaofeng Personalized Jewelry Boxes
TaoShaofeng Personalized Jewelry Boxes
Etsy
TaoShaofeng Personalized Jewelry Boxes

These affordable jewelry holders can be personalized with each of your bridesmaids' names. For an extra surprise put in some adorable jewelry they can wear on your big day and for special events afterward.

 

$11$6
Uncommon Goods Beaded Bridal Party Pouch
Uncommon Goods Beaded Bridal Party Pouch
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Beaded Bridal Party Pouch

While this beaded bag is wedding-specific, it's so cute that your bridesmaids will want to store trinkets in it over the years.

$25
Dearfoams Unisex I Do Wedding Slide Slipper
Dearfoams Unisex I Do Wedding Slide Slipper
Amazon
Dearfoams Unisex I Do Wedding Slide Slipper

They've been by your side prepping and planning, encourage them to kick back and relax with these cozy slippers. 

$38$21
Stanley Legendary Camp Mug
Stanley Legendary Camp Mug
Amazon
Stanley Legendary Camp Mug

This Stanley mug will come in handy for your bridesmaids the morning after the bachelorette party, after the wedding and many mornings to come. Thanks to the affordable price, you can also pair this travel mug with some coffee grounds or beans to create your own bridesmaid gift set.

$23
Chandelli Travel Toiletry Bag
Chandelli Travel Toiletry Bag
Amazon
Chandelli Travel Toiletry Bag

A hanging toiletry bag as a great gift idea for the bridesmaid on their way to a destination wedding. Fill it with extra travel essentials for a cool bridesmaid gift she'll use again and again.

$40$25
Lorcolais Bridesmaid Scrunchies Hair Ties Set
Lorcolais Bridesmaid Scrunchies Hair Ties Set
Amazon
Lorcolais Bridesmaid Scrunchies Hair Ties Set

Give each bridesmaid a silk scrunchie that matches their dresses and get one for yourself in white with this 12-pack.

$16$15
JiBHS Personalized Wine Tumbler With Straw
JiBHS Personalized Wine Tumbler With Straw
Etsy
JiBHS Personalized Wine Tumbler With Straw

Keep everyone's drinks organized during the Bachelorette party with these personalized insulated tumblers.

$17$7

Best Individual Bridesmaid Gift Ideas

While many of these will work in a gift bag, like the silk pajamas, they're higher end and will be a great gift on their own.

eberjey Frida TENCEL Modal Shortie Short PJ Set
eberjey Frida TENCEL Modal Shortie Short PJ Set
eberjey
eberjey Frida TENCEL Modal Shortie Short PJ Set

Are your bridesmaids staying with you to get ready with you on the morning of your wedding? Better get cute PJs for the get-ready-with-me shoot! eberjey offers a host of soft, chic lingerie, PJs, robes and more that can be worn at any part of the wedding process — from bachelorette weekend to honeymoon and everything in between. The retailer even offers discounts if you're buying for all of your bridesmaids.

$138
Baublebar Criss Cross Custom Blanket
Baublebar Criss Cross Custom Blanket
Baublebar
Baublebar Criss Cross Custom Blanket

This soft knit blanket from Baublebar is a unique and customizable gift for your inner circle. The blanket has a spot for the name of your choice, so each of your bridesmaids can snuggle up with a blanket of their very own.

$98
LoveLinax Personalized Will You Be My Bridesmaid Gift Box Set
LoveLinax Personalized Will You Be My Bridesmaid Gift Box Set
LoveLinax
LoveLinax Personalized Will You Be My Bridesmaid Gift Box Set

Looking for a creative way to ask your friends to be your bridesmaid? Then this personalized gift box is an exceptional way to make your bridesmaids-to-be say yes. You can choose between varies different gift box options and sizes — there's even a gift box specifically for your maid of honor and matron of honor.

BOXES STARTING AT $29
Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo
Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo
Nordstrom
Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo

You can mix and match this Mini Jar Candle Duo with some other relaxing products to create your own spa day gift box for your friends. Give this to your friend when you ask her to be your bridesmaid or present this to your bridesmaids as a special surprise during your bridal shower.

$38$23
Beis East to West Tote
Beis East to West Tote
Beis Travel
Beis East to West Tote

If you're planning a destination wedding, then this tote would make a great carry-on bag for all of your bridesmaids. If you want to take this gift to the next level, you can always pack some smaller items in The East to West Tote to create a custom gift bag any bridesmaid or maid of honor would adore.

$108
Kate Spade New York Women's Stop and Smell The Roses Idiom Bangle
Kate Spade New York Women's Stop and Smell The Roses Idiom Bangle
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Women's Stop and Smell The Roses Idiom Bangle

Impress your bridesmaid with this simple bangle from Kate Spade in rose gold that'll become her go-to accessory.

$38
Uncommon Goods Love You Trinket Dish
Uncommon Goods Love You Trinket Dish
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods Love You Trinket Dish

Your bridesmaids can place this on their dresser and think of how much you mean to them each night when they take off their rings. 

$28
Leatherology Deluxe Passport Cover
Leatherology Deluxe Passport Cover
Leatherology
Leatherology Deluxe Passport Cover

Help them prepare for your destination wedding. This custom Leatherology Passport Case is key to asking your best friend to be your maid of honor. Simply put her wedding invite and any personalized card in this passport case, then wait for her answer once she opens up this gift.

$70
Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils
Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils
Amazon
Brightland The Duo Extra Virgin Olive Oils

Brightside's The Duo is a creative culinary gift for the home cook in your life. Both olive oil bottles in The Duo are crafted from California olives. 

$74
Uncommon Goods College Cityscape Wine Glasses - Set of 2
Uncommon Goods College Cityscape Wine Glasses - Set of 2
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods College Cityscape Wine Glasses - Set of 2

Did you meet your bridesmaids during your college years? Get each bridesmaid a set of wine glasses with their alma mater etched onto the glass for a gift she'll always treasure.

$35

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Romance: A Complete Timeline

Chrishell Stause on ‘Secret’ Wedding and Why ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6 Is the Best Yet (Exclusive)

The Real Reason Melissa and Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice's Wedding

Ariana Grande Celebrates Anniversary to Dalton Gomez with Rare Pic

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary

'My Big Fat Greek Wedding': Everything to Know About the Cast

20 Housewarming Gift Ideas That They'll Actually Put to Good Use