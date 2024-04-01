Save big on the best-selling ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment and so much more.
It's no secret that Kate Somerville is one of the hottest skincare brands out there at the moment — and for good reason. Besides being a favorite of dermatologists and TikTok fans alike, the luxury label also boasts a wide range of celeb users — from Riley Keough to Jessica Alba — and has garnered the coveted "dermatologist-approved" label on a number of its products.
Now through April 12, take 25% off everything you need to revamp your skincare regimen for the new season at the Kate Somerville Friends and Family Sale. Just use the code FAMILY25 to save 25% on all of the brand's skincare essentials that can help your skin remain well-hydrated and healthy this spring.
Whether you're combatting oily skin, are looking to minimize the appearance of pores, or simply want to nourish your face with a more gentle, cleansing formula, Kate Somerville celebrates women in all stages of their skin care journey through thoughtfully-made solutions. From eye creams to acne treatments, this Kate Somerville sale includes discounts on trending products such as the ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream and more.
Ahead, shop our favorite dermatologist-developed cleansers, moisturizers, anti-aging treatments and more from the Kate Somerville Friends and Family Sale.
ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Reveal healthy, glowing skin with this exfoliant that can improve skin texture and help reduce the look of fine lines using a blend of papaya, pumpkin and pineapple enzymes and lactic acid.
ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Use this daily foaming cleanser to wipe away oil, makeup and surface impurities to reveal smoother skin.
+Retinol Vita C Power Serum Firming & Brightening Treatment
Infused with retinol and vitamin C, this lightweight face serum claims to tackle signs of sun damage and premature aging overnight.
DeliKate Recovery Serum
This lightweight and fast-absorbing serum can help soothe stressed skin and decrease redness while restoring the protective barrier.
+Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer
This retinol and vitamin-C-infused moisturizer is said to be a triple-threat skin reset that visibly smooths, hydrates and brightens skin during your sleep. The nighttime formula combines rejuvenating and nourishing ingredients to deliver powerhouse hydration and brightening.
Peptide K8 Power Cream
Not only will this Peptide K8 Power Cream help you get some moisture in your skincare routine, but it's also said to help decrease fine lines and firm the skin.
ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub
Here's a full-body scrub version of the cult-favorite ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment.
KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream
This delicate anti-aging cream can help smooth the skin, reduce redness and minimize the appearance of wrinkles with a selection of hydrating ingredients.
Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream
Made from goat's milk, this cream is said to mildly exfoliate, gently hydrate and — according to the brand — is safe for those with sensitive skin. It's lightweight, so you won't feel greasy after using it.
Liquid ExfoliKate Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment
Rejuvenate your skin while you sleep with Kate Somerville's leave-on exfoliating solution, specifically designed to refine texture and minimize the visibility of pores.
DeliKate Recovery Cream
This top-rated recovery cream can help relieve tight, irritated skin with soothing ceramides and peptides.
DeliKate Soothing Cleanser
This soothing cleanser can help save stressed skin.
KateCeuticals Lifting Eye Cream
Riley Keough swears by this cult-favorite clinical age repair treatment from Kate Somerville.
Mega-C 30% Vitamin C Brightening Facial
This brightening face mask is clinic-grade with 30% vitamin C. It's ideal for an at-home spa day.