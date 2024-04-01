It's no secret that Kate Somerville is one of the hottest skincare brands out there at the moment — and for good reason. Besides being a favorite of dermatologists and TikTok fans alike, the luxury label also boasts a wide range of celeb users — from Riley Keough to Jessica Alba — and has garnered the coveted "dermatologist-approved" label on a number of its products.

Now through April 12, take 25% off everything you need to revamp your skincare regimen for the new season at the Kate Somerville Friends and Family Sale. Just use the code FAMILY25 to save 25% on all of the brand's skincare essentials that can help your skin remain well-hydrated and healthy this spring.

Shop Kate Somerville's Sale

Whether you're combatting oily skin, are looking to minimize the appearance of pores, or simply want to nourish your face with a more gentle, cleansing formula, Kate Somerville celebrates women in all stages of their skin care journey through thoughtfully-made solutions. From eye creams to acne treatments, this Kate Somerville sale includes discounts on trending products such as the ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream and more.

Ahead, shop our favorite dermatologist-developed cleansers, moisturizers, anti-aging treatments and more from the Kate Somerville Friends and Family Sale.

ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment Amazon ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment Reveal healthy, glowing skin with this exfoliant that can improve skin texture and help reduce the look of fine lines using a blend of papaya, pumpkin and pineapple enzymes and lactic acid. $78 $59 with code family25 Shop Now

DeliKate Recovery Serum Kate Somerville DeliKate Recovery Serum This lightweight and fast-absorbing serum can help soothe stressed skin and decrease redness while restoring the protective barrier. $98 $74 with code family25 Shop Now

+Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer Kate Somerville +Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer This retinol and vitamin-C-infused moisturizer is said to be a triple-threat skin reset that visibly smooths, hydrates and brightens skin during your sleep. The nighttime formula combines rejuvenating and nourishing ingredients to deliver powerhouse hydration and brightening. $110 $83 with code family25 Shop Now

Peptide K8 Power Cream Kate Somerville Peptide K8 Power Cream Not only will this Peptide K8 Power Cream help you get some moisture in your skincare routine, but it's also said to help decrease fine lines and firm the skin. $158 $119 with code family25 Shop Now

KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream This delicate anti-aging cream can help smooth the skin, reduce redness and minimize the appearance of wrinkles with a selection of hydrating ingredients. $140 $105 with code family25 Shop Now

Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream Made from goat's milk, this cream is said to mildly exfoliate, gently hydrate and — according to the brand — is safe for those with sensitive skin. It's lightweight, so you won't feel greasy after using it. $76 $57 with code family25 Shop Now