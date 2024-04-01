Sales & Deals

Restock Your Skin Care Cabinet at the Kate Somerville Friends and Family Sale

Kate Somerville
Kate Somerville
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 6:41 PM PDT, April 1, 2024

Save big on the best-selling ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment and so much more.

It's no secret that Kate Somerville is one of the hottest skincare brands out there at the moment — and for good reason. Besides being a favorite of dermatologists and TikTok fans alike, the luxury label also boasts a wide range of celeb users — from Riley Keough to Jessica Alba — and has garnered the coveted "dermatologist-approved" label on a number of its products.

Now through April 12, take 25% off everything you need to revamp your skincare regimen for the new season at the Kate Somerville Friends and Family Sale. Just use the code FAMILY25 to save 25% on all of the brand's skincare essentials that can help your skin remain well-hydrated and healthy this spring.

Shop Kate Somerville's Sale

Whether you're combatting oily skin, are looking to minimize the appearance of pores, or simply want to nourish your face with a more gentle, cleansing formula, Kate Somerville celebrates women in all stages of their skin care journey through thoughtfully-made solutions. From eye creams to acne treatments, this Kate Somerville sale includes discounts on trending products such as the ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream and more.

Ahead, shop our favorite dermatologist-developed cleansers, moisturizers, anti-aging treatments and more from the Kate Somerville Friends and Family Sale.

ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment
Amazon

ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment

Reveal healthy, glowing skin with this exfoliant that can improve skin texture and help reduce the look of fine lines using a blend of papaya, pumpkin and pineapple enzymes and lactic acid. 

$78 $59

with code family25

Shop Now

ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash

ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash
Kate Somerville

ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash

Use this daily foaming cleanser to wipe away oil, makeup and surface impurities to reveal smoother skin.

$44 $33

with code family25

Shop Now

+Retinol Vita C Power Serum Firming & Brightening Treatment

+Retinol Vita C Power Serum Firming & Brightening Treatment
Kate Somerville

+Retinol Vita C Power Serum Firming & Brightening Treatment

Infused with retinol and vitamin C, this lightweight face serum claims to tackle signs of sun damage and premature aging overnight. 

$110 $94

with code family25

Shop Now

DeliKate Recovery Serum

DeliKate Recovery Serum
Kate Somerville

DeliKate Recovery Serum

This lightweight and fast-absorbing serum can help soothe stressed skin and decrease redness while restoring the protective barrier.

$98 $74

with code family25

Shop Now

+Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer

+Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer
Kate Somerville

+Retinol Vitamin C Moisturizer

This retinol and vitamin-C-infused moisturizer is said to be a triple-threat skin reset that visibly smooths, hydrates and brightens skin during your sleep. The nighttime formula combines rejuvenating and nourishing ingredients to deliver powerhouse hydration and brightening. 

$110 $83

with code family25

Shop Now

Peptide K8 Power Cream

Peptide K8 Power Cream
Kate Somerville

Peptide K8 Power Cream

Not only will this Peptide K8 Power Cream help you get some moisture in your skincare routine, but it's also said to help decrease fine lines and firm the skin. 

$158 $119

with code family25

Shop Now

ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub

ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub
Amazon

ExfoliKate Resurfacing Body Scrub

Here's a full-body scrub version of the cult-favorite ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment.

$56 $42

with code family25

Shop Now

KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream

KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream
Kate Somerville

KateCeuticals Total Repair Cream

This delicate anti-aging cream can help smooth the skin, reduce redness and minimize the appearance of wrinkles with a selection of hydrating ingredients. 

$140 $105

with code family25

Shop Now

Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream

Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream
Kate Somerville

Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream

Made from goat's milk, this cream is said to mildly exfoliate, gently hydrate and — according to the brand — is safe for those with sensitive skin. It's lightweight, so you won't feel greasy after using it. 

$76 $57

with code family25

Shop Now

Liquid ExfoliKate Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment

Liquid ExfoliKate Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment
Nordstrom

Liquid ExfoliKate Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment

Rejuvenate your skin while you sleep with Kate Somerville's leave-on exfoliating solution, specifically designed to refine texture and minimize the visibility of pores. 

$68 $51

with code family25

Shop Now

DeliKate Recovery Cream

DeliKate Recovery Cream
Sephora

DeliKate Recovery Cream

This top-rated recovery cream can help relieve tight, irritated skin with soothing ceramides and peptides.

$76 $57

with code family25

Shop Now

DeliKate Soothing Cleanser

DeliKate Soothing Cleanser
Kate Somerville

DeliKate Soothing Cleanser

This soothing cleanser can help save stressed skin. 

$44 $33

with code family25

Shop Now

KateCeuticals Lifting Eye Cream

KateCeuticals Lifting Eye Cream
Amazon

KateCeuticals Lifting Eye Cream

Riley Keough swears by this cult-favorite clinical age repair treatment from Kate Somerville.

$140 $105

with code family25

Shop Now

Mega-C 30% Vitamin C Brightening Facial

Mega-C 30% Vitamin C Brightening Facial
Amazon

Mega-C 30% Vitamin C Brightening Facial

This brightening face mask is clinic-grade with 30% vitamin C. It's ideal for an at-home spa day.

$72 $54

with code family25

Shop Now

