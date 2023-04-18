The Dyson Cordless Vacuum Sale Arrived Just In Time for Spring Cleaning — Shop The Best Deals
Dyson is known for top-performing home devices from air purifying fans to cordless stick vacuums, including some of the best we've ever used. While the brand's signature standard usually comes at a price, purchasing Dyson technology is an investment that will undoubtedly change your home for the better. That's why when we see a Dyson deal, we know it is worth checking out.
Now through Saturday, May 6, you can save big on spring cleaning essentials during the Dyson cordless vacuum sale. Not only are best-selling vacuums up to $150 off, but there are also deals on purifying fans just in time for the warmer months of spring and summer.
Now is the time to improve your home's indoor air quality and leave your floors cleaner than ever with spring cleaning deals on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers. Get started on spring cleaning and shop all the best deals on Dyson vacuums, below.
Best Dyson Vacuum Deals
The most popular of Dyson's vacuum cleaners are the sleek and lightweight cordless stick vacuums that come apart to transform into a handheld vacuum. From carpet to hardwood, they are ideal for cleaning any floor type — plus the attachments make cleaning hard-to-reach places easy.
Hard floors are no problem for Dyson's slimmest, most maneuverable vacuum. The multi-directional hardwood floor cleaner is perfect for quick pickups on hard floors. You'll also save $100.
Complete with two cleaner heads to deep clean anywhere, the Dyson V10 Absolute has the most powerful suction of any cord-free vacuum. Powered by the Dyson digital motor V10 and engineered to pick up ground-in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets, it also quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum.
Cleaning is a breeze with the lightweight, cordless Dyson V10. Having a pet is no problem with this Dyson vacuum, since it comes with special rollers designed to suction up pet hair. At the moment, you can save $100.
Best Dyson Air Purifier Deals
Dyson's purifying tower fan is engineered to help improve your air quality. The fan and air purifier hybrid is a customer favorite, cooling you down with a powerful stream of purified air that reaches across the entire room with ease.
The Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan's Air Multiplier purifier fan technology provides a powerful stream of smooth, uninterrupted, purified air and a cooling tower fan.
This Dyson purifying heater and fan provides a powerful stream of purified airflow that will keep you warm or cool depending on the day.
By diverting air flow through the back of the machine, this purifying fan projects over 77 gallons of air per second without cooling you. You'll also save $120.
