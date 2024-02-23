Spring cleaning won't be a challenge with these powerful electric scrubbers.
Spring break, fresh blooms and Easter festivities are just a few things to look forward to in the upcoming warmer season. But when spring finally comes, there's also the arrival of the dreaded spring cleaning.
Thanks to a TikTok-favorite cleaning device, the electric scrubber, deep cleaning the trickiest places in your home has never been easier. Gone are the days when you needed good old-fashioned arm grease to make your home sparkle because, with the press of a button, an electric scrubber can quickly buff out the built-up grime in your kitchen, bathroom and anywhere else.
There are a variety of innovative electric scrubbers on the market to tackle the job. There are large electric scrubbers with expandable arms to reach both floors and the high walls of your shower so you don't need to bend or stretch while cleaning. On the other end of the spectrum, there are tiny scrubbers that are better able to get in all the nooks and crannies of your home. There are plenty of electric scrubber options with interchangeable heads to take on tile, toilets, pots and pans, bathtub corners and more.
We've scoured the internet for the best of the best of these viral electric scrubbers. Many of these highly-rated scrubbers are on sale right now, so you can save time and money. Below, shop our curated list of the best electric scrubbers in 2024.
Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro
Labigo's electric spin scrubber comes with four interchangeable brush heads for hard-to-reach places. With an extendable wand that has three adjustment lengths, you no longer need to bend over or climb onto a chair to scrub ceilings, corners and baseboards.
Voweek Cordless Electric Scrubber
This TikTok-famous scrubber makes cleaning the bathroom a snap — literally! Simply snap on the various brush heads to scrub tile and hard-to-reach corners.
Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber
Really get into those cracks and crevices with this battery-powered scrubber. This Rubbermaid option is smaller and more compact for scrubbing tight spots, like grout and corners.
Haushof Electric Spin Scrubber Set
Those who like to stay organized will love the storage component in this electric scrubbing set. Along with seven brushes for scrubbing, the device includes a knife sharpener attachment.
Stardrops The Pink Stuff: The Miracle Scrubber Kit
The Pink Stuff is a viral TikTok cleaning product. With this bundle, you'll get two tubs of The Pink Stuff cleaning paste and a handy electric scrubber for even deeper cleaning.
Vevor Electric Spin Scrubber With Auto Detergent Dispenser
The handheld Vevor electric scrubber has a spot to add cleaning products to dispense while you clean. It also has sponge attachment heads if your stove or cookware needs an intense scrub.
Welzona Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Cleaning Brush
This portable scrub brush can tackle nearly any grimy surface: floors, doors, windows, tubs, counters, toilets, baseboards, grout, pools -- even the dirt caked onto your car wheels. Thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery that can last continuously for up to an hour and four types of brush heads with flexible and durable bristles, deep cleaning with this tool is extremely satisfying.
MoKo Electric Spin Scrubber and Cordless Cleaning Brush
Featuring an impressive nine interchangeable brush heads to keep up with all your possible cleaning jobs, the MoKo electric scrubber also has a display screen to keep track of the remaining battery power.
Black+Decker Grimebuster Pro Power Scrubber Brush
Nestled nicely in its charging stand, this Black+Decker scrubber is ideal for kitchen cleaning. Featuring bristles and a sponge, this scrubber will make your stovetop, oven, burnt pans and encrusted pots sparkle like new.
Bissell Lightweight SpinWave Expert Hard Floor Spin Mop
While not technically an electric scrubber, this mop from Bissell has spinning heads to take your floor cleaning to the next level.
Dremel Versa Cleaning Tool
Dremel is one of the OGs of electric scrubbing. The versatile Versa scrubber can be used in the kitchen, bathroom, garage, living room or anywhere else you see fit.
Drill Brush Power Scrubber Cleaning Kit
Those who own a power drill can turn it into an electric scrubber with this attachment kit.
