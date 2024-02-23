Home

The Best Electric Scrubbers to Make Spring Cleaning a Snap in 2024: Shop the TikTok-Favorite Gadget

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Electric Scrubbers to Make Spring Cleaning a Snap in 2024
Rubbermaid
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 10:32 AM PST, February 23, 2024

Spring cleaning won't be a challenge with these powerful electric scrubbers.

Spring break, fresh blooms and Easter festivities are just a few things to look forward to in the upcoming warmer season. But when spring finally comes, there's also the arrival of the dreaded spring cleaning

Thanks to a TikTok-favorite cleaning device, the electric scrubber, deep cleaning the trickiest places in your home has never been easier. Gone are the days when you needed good old-fashioned arm grease to make your home sparkle because, with the press of a button, an electric scrubber can quickly buff out the built-up grime in your kitchen, bathroom and anywhere else. 

There are a variety of innovative electric scrubbers on the market to tackle the job. There are large electric scrubbers with expandable arms to reach both floors and the high walls of your shower so you don't need to bend or stretch while cleaning. On the other end of the spectrum, there are tiny scrubbers that are better able to get in all the nooks and crannies of your home. There are plenty of electric scrubber options with interchangeable heads to take on tile, toilets, pots and pans, bathtub corners and more. 

We've scoured the internet for the best of the best of these viral electric scrubbers. Many of these highly-rated scrubbers are on sale right now, so you can save time and money. Below, shop our curated list of the best electric scrubbers in 2024.

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro
Amazon

Labigo Electric Spin Scrubber LA1 Pro

Labigo's electric spin scrubber comes with four interchangeable brush heads for hard-to-reach places. With an extendable wand that has three adjustment lengths, you no longer need to bend over or climb onto a chair to scrub ceilings, corners and baseboards.

$85 $43

With coupon

Shop Now

Voweek Cordless Electric Scrubber

Voweek Cordless Electric Scrubber
Amazon

Voweek Cordless Electric Scrubber

This TikTok-famous scrubber makes cleaning the bathroom a snap — literally! Simply snap on the various brush heads to scrub tile and hard-to-reach corners.

$90 $35

Shop Now

Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber

Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber
Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Cordless Battery Power Scrubber

Really get into those cracks and crevices with this battery-powered scrubber. This Rubbermaid option is smaller and more compact for scrubbing tight spots, like grout and corners.

Haushof Electric Spin Scrubber Set

Haushof Electric Spin Scrubber Set
Amazon

Haushof Electric Spin Scrubber Set

Those who like to stay organized will love the storage component in this electric scrubbing set. Along with seven brushes for scrubbing, the device includes a knife sharpener attachment.

$80 $50

Shop Now

Stardrops The Pink Stuff: The Miracle Scrubber Kit

Stardrops The Pink Stuff: The Miracle Scrubber Kit
Amazon

Stardrops The Pink Stuff: The Miracle Scrubber Kit

The Pink Stuff is a viral TikTok cleaning product. With this bundle, you'll get two tubs of The Pink Stuff cleaning paste and a handy electric scrubber for even deeper cleaning. 

$44 $42

Shop Now

Vevor Electric Spin Scrubber With Auto Detergent Dispenser

Vevor Electric Spin Scrubber With Auto Detergent Dispenser
Amazon

Vevor Electric Spin Scrubber With Auto Detergent Dispenser

The handheld Vevor electric scrubber has a spot to add cleaning products to dispense while you clean. It also has sponge attachment heads if your stove or cookware needs an intense scrub.

Welzona Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Cleaning Brush

Welzona Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Cleaning Brush
Amazon

Welzona Electric Spin Scrubber Cordless Cleaning Brush

This portable scrub brush can tackle nearly any grimy surface: floors, doors, windows, tubs, counters, toilets, baseboards, grout, pools -- even the dirt caked onto your car wheels. Thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery that can last continuously for up to an hour and four types of brush heads with flexible and durable bristles, deep cleaning with this tool is extremely satisfying. 

$70 $26

With coupon

Shop Now

MoKo Electric Spin Scrubber and Cordless Cleaning Brush

MoKo Electric Spin Scrubber and Cordless Cleaning Brush
Amazon

MoKo Electric Spin Scrubber and Cordless Cleaning Brush

Featuring an impressive nine interchangeable brush heads to keep up with all your possible cleaning jobs, the MoKo electric scrubber also has a display screen to keep track of the remaining battery power.

$70 $36

Shop Now

Black+Decker Grimebuster Pro Power Scrubber Brush

Black+Decker Grimebuster Pro Power Scrubber Brush
Amazon

Black+Decker Grimebuster Pro Power Scrubber Brush

Nestled nicely in its charging stand, this Black+Decker scrubber is ideal for kitchen cleaning. Featuring bristles and a sponge, this scrubber will make your stovetop, oven, burnt pans and encrusted pots sparkle like new.

Bissell Lightweight SpinWave Expert Hard Floor Spin Mop

Bissell Lightweight SpinWave Expert Hard Floor Spin Mop
Amazon

Bissell Lightweight SpinWave Expert Hard Floor Spin Mop

While not technically an electric scrubber, this mop from Bissell has spinning heads to take your floor cleaning to the next level.

$113 $99

Shop Now

Dremel Versa Cleaning Tool

Dremel Versa Cleaning Tool
Amazon

Dremel Versa Cleaning Tool

Dremel is one of the OGs of electric scrubbing. The versatile Versa scrubber can be used in the kitchen, bathroom, garage, living room or anywhere else you see fit.

Drill Brush Power Scrubber Cleaning Kit

Drill Brush Power Scrubber Cleaning Kit
Amazon

Drill Brush Power Scrubber Cleaning Kit

Those who own a power drill can turn it into an electric scrubber with this attachment kit.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to $265 on Molekule Air Purifiers for Spring Allergy Season

Sales & Deals

Save Up to $265 on Molekule Air Purifiers for Spring Allergy Season

Save 30% on Corkcicle Coolers for Your Outdoor Adventures This Spring

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Corkcicle Coolers for Your Outdoor Adventures This Spring

The Best Spring Cleaning Tools to Get Your Home Squeaky Clean

Home

The Best Spring Cleaning Tools to Get Your Home Squeaky Clean

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Spring Break 2024

Best Lists

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Spring Break 2024

Shop the 50 Best Walmart Deals on Home, Tech, Beauty and More

Sales & Deals

Shop the 50 Best Walmart Deals on Home, Tech, Beauty and More

Save 25% on Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Spring Fashion Favorites

Sales & Deals

Save 25% on Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Spring Fashion Favorites

Coach Outlet Has Pretty Little Pastel Bags for Spring 2024 and Beyond

Coach Outlet Has Pretty Little Pastel Bags for Spring 2024 and Beyond

Tags:

Latest News