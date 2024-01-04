Save big on Augustinus Bader sets at Nordstrom to step up your winter skincare routine.
The winter can be hard, especially on your skin. If your skin gets especially dry during the chilliest season, it’s important to give it some extra love. Thankfully, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is here through January 8 and features massive markdowns on coveted skin care products that should do just the trick.
Amongst the myriad of beauty deals at Nordstrom, we found unbeatable discounts on three Augustinus Bader sets featuring the brand's celeb-loved skin saviors.
Shop the Augustinus Bader Deals
Used by the likes of everyone from Margot Robbie and Jennifer Aniston to Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle, Augustinus Bader is the pinnacle of high-end skincare. The brand is famous for its Rich Cream, formulated with TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex) which claims to create an optimal environment for cell turnover and repair.
The Augustinus Bader deals from Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale include the Winter Radiance Set that promotes a glowing complexion all season long, and the Renewal Icons with either The Rich Cream or The Cream to suit your skin type. These are exclusive, limited-time gift sets that likely won't go back on sale again this winter.
Below, save 20% on the Augustinus Bader skincare sets to refresh your complexion in 2024.
The Winter Radiance Set
Protect your skin from the brisk, drying winter weather with this soothing set that includes the Rich Cream, Cream Cleansing Gel and Eye Patches.
The Renewal Icons with The Rich Cream
Bundle and save on Augustinus Bader's best-selling Rich Cream and eye cream, all wrapped up in a gift-worthy box.
The Renewal Icons with The Cream
For normal to oily skin, opt for this gift set featuring The Cream and the Eye Cream.
