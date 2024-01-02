Save on all the beauty products you need to look stunning in the new year during Space NK's sale.
If you didn’t get everything on your beauty wish list for Christmas this year, don’t worry: Space NK launched a winter sale to welcome 2024. The start of a new year means there are a lot of sales and deals, so you can actually score your everyday essentials at some of the year’s best prices right now.
Now through Monday, January 15, the beauty sale at Space NK is offering up to 50% off skin care, makeup, hair care and fragrances. From best-selling dewy moisturizers to brightening and depuffing eye creams, the Space NK sale is marking down our favorite beauty brands — including Sunday Riley, The Ordinary, Kate Somerville, Dr. Barbara Sturm and many more.
Space NK has prices slashed on over 800 products for just about every person to keep their skin and hair looking flawless and hydrated this winter. We've scoured the site to find all the best beauty deals worth shopping from the Space NK sale, below. Keep scrolling to save on those wishlist items you didn’t find under the tree this year.
Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior 2-in-1 Moisturizer and Serum
Get your most youthful glow yet with this versatile moisturizer and serum in one. It uses Sichuan peppers and hyaluronic acids to restore hydration and firm even the driest of skin.
Sunday Riley Double Shot Auto Correct Set
This set includes two Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Creams. Formulated with Brazilian ginseng root and caffeine, the velvety eye treatment gets to work quickly, minimizing the appearance of fine lines, dark circles and areas of puffiness.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Balancing Hair & Scalp Serum
Dr. Barbara Sturm's serum is packed with nourishing botanicals to help calm the scalp and strengthen your hair, protecting it from UV rays, pollution and heat.
FOREO Bear Facial Toning Device
Said to provide a non-invasive facelift at home, the FOREO Bear helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Microcurrents from this device are claimed to go deep within the skin to increase muscle tone while decreasing the look of sagging skin.
Mario Badescu Essentials Kit
If you've never had a chance to try out Mario Badescu products, this five-piece set allows you to try out their best-selling products. In this bundle, you'll receive a gel cleanser, facial spray, drying lotion, silver powder and a tonic mask.
Summer Fridays Soft Reset AHA Exfoliating Solution
Alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) in skincare exfoliates the surface of the skin to aid in preventing breakouts. This Summer Fridays solution has 16% AHAs and niacinamide to unclog pores, brighten and refine the skin's texture.
REN Skincare V-Cense Revitalising Night Cream
Intensively hydrating skin overnight, shoppers love this multi-action cream for reducing the appearance of fine lines and evening skin tone.
Isle of Paradise Dark Self-Tanning Drops
Isle of Paradise's easy to use, refreshing self-tanning waters are the most hydrating way to glow all year.
Boy Smells Cedar Stack Candle
Transform any home into a woodland oasis with this cedarwood, tobacco, juniper and white musk candle from Boy Smells.
Kora Organics Nourishing Hand & Body Lotion
Deeply hydrate your skin this winter with Kora Organics' nourishing moisturizer that also helps to replenish its moisture barrier.
For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.
RELATED CONTENT: