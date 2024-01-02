If you didn’t get everything on your beauty wish list for Christmas this year, don’t worry: Space NK launched a winter sale to welcome 2024. The start of a new year means there are a lot of sales and deals, so you can actually score your everyday essentials at some of the year’s best prices right now.

Now through Monday, January 15, the beauty sale at Space NK is offering up to 50% off skin care, makeup, hair care and fragrances. From best-selling dewy moisturizers to brightening and depuffing eye creams, the Space NK sale is marking down our favorite beauty brands — including Sunday Riley, The Ordinary, Kate Somerville, Dr. Barbara Sturm and many more.

Space NK has prices slashed on over 800 products for just about every person to keep their skin and hair looking flawless and hydrated this winter. We've scoured the site to find all the best beauty deals worth shopping from the Space NK sale, below. Keep scrolling to save on those wishlist items you didn’t find under the tree this year.

FOREO Bear Facial Toning Device Space NK FOREO Bear Facial Toning Device Said to provide a non-invasive facelift at home, the FOREO Bear helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Microcurrents from this device are claimed to go deep within the skin to increase muscle tone while decreasing the look of sagging skin. $415 $249 Shop Now

Mario Badescu Essentials Kit Space NK Mario Badescu Essentials Kit If you've never had a chance to try out Mario Badescu products, this five-piece set allows you to try out their best-selling products. In this bundle, you'll receive a gel cleanser, facial spray, drying lotion, silver powder and a tonic mask. $50 $35 Shop Now

For more ideas to set yourself up for success this year, check out our 2024 New Year, New You Guide for tools to help with fitness goals, meal planning, wardrobe updates, self-care goals and more.

