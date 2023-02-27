Celeb-Loved Swimsuit Brand Frankies Bikinis Launches New Spring Collection
If you're looking to shop celeb-approved swimwear ahead of spring break or update your bikini collection well before the start of summer, you're in luck: Frankies Bikinis just dropped its latest collection for spring 2023, and we're obsessed with every single piece.
"This collection is an ode to Spring in full bloom – feminine & timeless with the most vibrant color palette," states the description for the brand's Spring 2023 launch, Le Soleil. "The ultra-flattering silhouettes in this collection are made to make you feel your most beautiful and seamlessly transition you through the seasons."
From top models Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner to Internet-famous influencers Alix Earle and Matilda Djerf, it's safe to say that Frankie's Bikinis is one of the most popular bathing suit brands on the market. The brand's latest collection is the epitome of springtime with flirty lace, delicate florals and a variety of silhouettes in sizes XS-XL.
Below, we've rounded up our favorite new suits to shop from the latest Frankies Bikinis drop — before they sell out. For more affordable styles, we've also found some of the best deals to snag from Frankies sale section.
You can never go wrong with a classic triangle top, especially in a delicate floral pattern with bow accents.
Flirty ruffles give this tie-front top a fun textural element — available in five colors.
Supportive underwire makes this top a great option for fuller chests.
The lime green floral print of this bralette-style top just screams spring break.
Cheeky coverage, a low back and playful ruffles make this one-piece equal parts sexy and sweet.
Even after a day at the beach or pool, you can easily pair this versatile swim top with jeans or a skirt.
The first layered option from Frankie's Bikinis, this top features an adjustable ribbed outer layer than can be worn under or over the bust for custom coverage.
Tankinis are making a comeback, and we're loving this ruffled tie-front top for the beach and beyond.
This maxi skirt makes for a great beach cover-up, and can be worn high- or low-waisted.
This bandeau-style bikini features an adjustable keyhole cutout and feminine lace pattern.
Shop Frankie's Bikinis Sale Styles
Neon green looks especially great on suntanned skin.
This white-hot bikini features a figure-flattering cutout and moderate back coverage.
This eyelet lace bikini is from Frankie's collab with Gigi Hadid.
Turn heads in a shimmering iridescent bikini with adjustable straps.
"I'm not a one piece girl, but i'm obsessed with this one," wrote one happy reviewer of this plunging floral suit.
