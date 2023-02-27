Shopping

Celeb-Loved Swimsuit Brand Frankies Bikinis Launches New Spring Collection

Published
Frankies Bikinis
Frankie's Bikinis

If you're looking to shop celeb-approved swimwear ahead of spring break or update your bikini collection well before the start of summer, you're in luck: Frankies Bikinis just dropped its latest collection for spring 2023, and we're obsessed with every single piece.

"This collection is an ode to Spring in full bloom – feminine & timeless with the most vibrant color palette," states the description for the brand's Spring 2023 launch, Le Soleil. "The ultra-flattering silhouettes in this collection are made to make you feel your most beautiful and seamlessly transition you through the seasons."

Shop Frankie's Bikinis

From top models Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner to Internet-famous influencers Alix Earle and Matilda Djerf, it's safe to say that Frankie's Bikinis is one of the most popular bathing suit brands on the market. The brand's latest collection is the epitome of springtime with flirty lace, delicate florals and a variety of silhouettes in sizes XS-XL.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite new suits to shop from the latest Frankies Bikinis drop — before they sell out. For more affordable styles, we've also found some of the best deals to snag from Frankies sale section.

Frankies Bikinis
Nick Floral Triangle Bikini Top

You can never go wrong with a classic triangle top, especially in a delicate floral pattern with bow accents.

$65
$80
Frankies Bikinis
Colby Tie Front Ruffle Bikini Top

Flirty ruffles give this tie-front top a fun textural element — available in five colors.

$100
$90
Frankies Bikinis
Lucia Shine Underwire Bikini Top

Supportive underwire makes this top a great option for fuller chests.

$115
$90
Frankies Bikinis
Cleo Floral Bralette Bikini Top

The lime green floral print of this bralette-style top just screams spring break.

$95
$80
Frankies Bikinis
Fawn Ruffle One Piece Swimsuit

Cheeky coverage, a low back and playful ruffles make this one-piece equal parts sexy and sweet.

$185
Frankies Bikinis
Peace Strapless Bikini Top

Even after a day at the beach or pool, you can easily pair this versatile swim top with jeans or a skirt.

$95
$90
Frankies Bikinis
Bellamy Ribbed Bikini Top

The first layered option from Frankie's Bikinis, this top features an adjustable ribbed outer layer than can be worn under or over the bust for custom coverage.

$95
$85
Frankies Bikinis
Penelope Ruffle Tankini Bikini Top

Tankinis are making a comeback, and we're loving this ruffled tie-front top for the beach and beyond.

$125
$85
Frankies Bikinis
Evangelina Ruffle Maxi Skirt

This maxi skirt makes for a great beach cover-up, and can be worn high- or low-waisted.

$140
Frankies Bikinis
Meredith Floral Bandeau Bikini Top

This bandeau-style bikini features an adjustable keyhole cutout and feminine lace pattern.

$90
$95

Shop Frankie's Bikinis Sale Styles

Frankies Bikinis
Harlow Terry Halter Bikini Top

Neon green looks especially great on suntanned skin.

$100$70
$90$54
Frankies Bikinis
Mel Plissé High Neck One Piece Swimsuit

This white-hot bikini features a figure-flattering cutout and moderate back coverage.

$180$108
Frankies Bikinis
x GIGI HADID Tia Eyelet Triangle Bikini Top

This eyelet lace bikini is from Frankie's collab with Gigi Hadid.

$80$48
$95$57
Frankies Bikinis
Dallas Iridescent Bralette Bikini Top

Turn heads in a shimmering iridescent bikini with adjustable straps.

$95$57
$85$60
Frankies Bikinis
Paulina Floral Halter One Piece Swimsuit

"I'm not a one piece girl, but i'm obsessed with this one," wrote one happy reviewer of this plunging floral suit.

$195$137

