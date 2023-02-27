If you're looking to shop celeb-approved swimwear ahead of spring break or update your bikini collection well before the start of summer, you're in luck: Frankies Bikinis just dropped its latest collection for spring 2023, and we're obsessed with every single piece.

"This collection is an ode to Spring in full bloom – feminine & timeless with the most vibrant color palette," states the description for the brand's Spring 2023 launch, Le Soleil. "The ultra-flattering silhouettes in this collection are made to make you feel your most beautiful and seamlessly transition you through the seasons."

From top models Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner to Internet-famous influencers Alix Earle and Matilda Djerf, it's safe to say that Frankie's Bikinis is one of the most popular bathing suit brands on the market. The brand's latest collection is the epitome of springtime with flirty lace, delicate florals and a variety of silhouettes in sizes XS-XL.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite new suits to shop from the latest Frankies Bikinis drop — before they sell out. For more affordable styles, we've also found some of the best deals to snag from Frankies sale section.

