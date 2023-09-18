Style

How to Recreate The Best Looks From 'Barbie' for Halloween: Cowgirl Barbie, Mermaid Barbie and More

Margot Robbie
Warner Bros. Pictures
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 10:13 AM PDT, September 18, 2023

This Barbie is going to have an absolutely fabulous Halloween costume.

While there's still a few more weeks of summer left, it's never too early to start planning your Halloween costumes — especially if you want your outfit to be perfect. And with the Barbie movie currently lighting up the box office, we have so much Halloween costume inspiration to help you plan the perfect look. 

There's no doubt in our minds that Barbie will be one of the most popular costumes for Halloween 2023, and we're here to show you exactly how to recreate iconic Barbiecore looks from the movie. Pull these looks together to go see Barbie in theaters now, or start getting things ready for this year's Halloween parties. Or both! 

From Cowgirl Barbie to the original 1959 black and white swimsuit Barbie, there's no shortage of Barbie-themed Halloween costume inspiration. Any one of these outfits will work for a standout solo costume, but Mermaid Barbie and Roller Skating Barbie are especially great for group and couples' costumes.

Ahead, check out our favorite looks from the Barbie movie and how to recreate them for your best Halloween costume yet.

Gingham Barbie

When we first meet Barbie, she glides down her hot pink slide and greets her friends in a tea-length pink gingham dress, complete with a matching white flower necklace and earrings set. 

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Caara Gingham Tiered Midi Dress

Caara Gingham Tiered Midi Dress
Saks Off Fifth

Caara Gingham Tiered Midi Dress

A tea-length gingham midi that you can wear all summer before donning it Halloween night as Barbie.

$159 $80

Shop Now

ASOS DESIGN Cami Bow Bust Mini Dress

ASOS DESIGN Cami Bow Bust Mini Dress
ASOS

ASOS DESIGN Cami Bow Bust Mini Dress

If you prefer a shorter silhouette, opt for this ASOS mini.

$33 $22

Shop Now

POMINA Floral Flower Bib Necklace

POMINA Floral Flower Bib Necklace
Amazon

POMINA Floral Flower Bib Necklace

Barbie pairs her sweet gingham dress with an equally feminine white flower necklace.

POMINA Floral Flower Earrings

POMINA Floral Flower Earrings
Amazon

POMINA Floral Flower Earrings

Matching white flower earrings complete the look.

 

Gynecologist Office Barbie

Major spoiler alert for the final scene of Barbie: Barbie's journey to becoming a woman in the real world culminates with a visit to the gyno's office, complete with a realistic casual outfit composed of a blazer, jeans and Birkenstocks.

Lulus Officially Poised Brown Lightweight Blazer

Lulus Officially Poised Brown Lightweight Blazer
Lulus

Lulus Officially Poised Brown Lightweight Blazer

Barbie pairs her light brown blazer with a white top, and you can rewear this piece all season long as a fall wardrobe staple.

Abrand Jeans A 94 High Slim Walk Away

Abrand Jeans A 94 High Slim Walk Away
Abrand Jeans

Abrand Jeans A 94 High Slim Walk Away

Margot Robbie wears this exact pair of straight-legged, light wash jeans from A Brand in the film.

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed in Pink Clay

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed in Pink Clay
Birkenstock

Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed in Pink Clay

In the real world, Barbie favors these comfy Birkenstocks over heels — but she opts for pink pair, naturally.

CUSHIONAIRE Women's Lane Cork Footbed Sandal with +Comfort

CUSHIONAIRE Women's Lane Cork Footbed Sandal with +Comfort
Amazon

CUSHIONAIRE Women's Lane Cork Footbed Sandal with +Comfort

A more affordable alternative to genuine Birkenstocks.

The Original Barbie

Inspired by the first Barbie doll from the 1950s, this outfit is one of the easiest Barbie looks to recreate — simply throw on the swimsuit and a pair of oversized cat-eye sunnies.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie x Unique Vintage Black & White Chevron Stripe One Piece Bathing Suit

Barbie x Unique Vintage Black & White Chevron Stripe One Piece Bathing Suit
Unique Vintage

Barbie x Unique Vintage Black & White Chevron Stripe One Piece Bathing Suit

Be the best-dressed at any pool party with a one-piece inspired by Barbie’s™ original 1959 black and white stripe bathing suit — also available in plus sizes

GIFIORE Retro Vintage Cat Eye Sunglasses

GIFIORE Retro Vintage Cat Eye Sunglasses
Amazon

GIFIORE Retro Vintage Cat Eye Sunglasses

You can wear these white sunglasses long after Halloween ends.

Mermaid Barbie

We're always looking to Dua Lipa for style, and her Barbie outfit is no exception. Her Mermaid Barbie look works just as well as a solo costume as it does for a group — or a couples' costume with a blond Merman Ken.

Warner Bros. Pictures

MapofBeauty 28" 70cm Costume Cosplay Wig

MapofBeauty 28" 70cm Costume Cosplay Wig
Amazon

MapofBeauty 28" 70cm Costume Cosplay Wig

A blue wig in beachy mermaid waves is a must, and this style also comes in pink and purple for a group Mermaid Barbie costume.

Princess Polly Brianna Set

Princess Polly Brianna Set
Princess Polly

Princess Polly Brianna Set

Since a mermaid tail is a little impractical, this midi skirt with a matching top does the trick (and treat).

Ettika Cowrie Shell 18k Gold Plated Necklace

Ettika Cowrie Shell 18k Gold Plated Necklace
Ettika

Ettika Cowrie Shell 18k Gold Plated Necklace

Finish off the look with a nautical shell choker.

 Cowgirl Barbie

Whether you wear it as a couple's costume with a cowboy Ken or on its own, this Cowgirl Barbie look is one of the most fun outfits from the film.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Sugarpuss PINK COWGIRL SET

Sugarpuss PINK COWGIRL SET
Etsy

Sugarpuss PINK COWGIRL SET

Reviewers love how this Barbie-inspired Western set looks exactly as pictured and is made from stretchy fabric for a comfortable fit.

Good American Fit for Success Jumpsuit

Good American Fit for Success Jumpsuit
Good American

Good American Fit for Success Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit is a close match to Barbie's on-screen outfit.

$179 $143

with code take20

Shop Now

Boolavard Cowboy Bandana

Boolavard Cowboy Bandana
Amazon

Boolavard Cowboy Bandana

Tie this pink paisley bandana around your neck to complete your look.

Rhode Island Novelty White Felt Cowgirl Hat

Rhode Island Novelty White Felt Cowgirl Hat
Amazon

Rhode Island Novelty White Felt Cowgirl Hat

This pink sparkly cowboy hat just screams Barbie.

Roller Skating Barbie

You'll be cute and comfy come Halloween when you wear this '80s-style bodysuit and athletic shorts from Barbie's rollerskating outfit.

Getty

One-Piece 80s Malibu Swimsuit

One-Piece 80s Malibu Swimsuit
Etsy

One-Piece 80s Malibu Swimsuit

This one-piece looks identical to the one Margot Robbie wears on set.

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 6"

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 6"
lululemon

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 6"

These buttery-soft shorts from lululemon happen to come in the perfect Barbie pink color.

Impala Lightspeed Inline Skate

Impala Lightspeed Inline Skate
Amazon

Impala Lightspeed Inline Skate

Go all out with the exact pair of skates Barbie wears in the film.

Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide. 

Tags: