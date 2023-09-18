This Barbie is going to have an absolutely fabulous Halloween costume.
While there's still a few more weeks of summer left, it's never too early to start planning your Halloween costumes — especially if you want your outfit to be perfect. And with the Barbie movie currently lighting up the box office, we have so much Halloween costume inspiration to help you plan the perfect look.
There's no doubt in our minds that Barbie will be one of the most popular costumes for Halloween 2023, and we're here to show you exactly how to recreate iconic Barbiecore looks from the movie. Pull these looks together to go see Barbie in theaters now, or start getting things ready for this year's Halloween parties. Or both!
From Cowgirl Barbie to the original 1959 black and white swimsuit Barbie, there's no shortage of Barbie-themed Halloween costume inspiration. Any one of these outfits will work for a standout solo costume, but Mermaid Barbie and Roller Skating Barbie are especially great for group and couples' costumes.
Ahead, check out our favorite looks from the Barbie movie and how to recreate them for your best Halloween costume yet.
Gingham Barbie
When we first meet Barbie, she glides down her hot pink slide and greets her friends in a tea-length pink gingham dress, complete with a matching white flower necklace and earrings set.
Caara Gingham Tiered Midi Dress
A tea-length gingham midi that you can wear all summer before donning it Halloween night as Barbie.
ASOS DESIGN Cami Bow Bust Mini Dress
If you prefer a shorter silhouette, opt for this ASOS mini.
POMINA Floral Flower Bib Necklace
Barbie pairs her sweet gingham dress with an equally feminine white flower necklace.
POMINA Floral Flower Earrings
Matching white flower earrings complete the look.
Gynecologist Office Barbie
Major spoiler alert for the final scene of Barbie: Barbie's journey to becoming a woman in the real world culminates with a visit to the gyno's office, complete with a realistic casual outfit composed of a blazer, jeans and Birkenstocks.
Lulus Officially Poised Brown Lightweight Blazer
Barbie pairs her light brown blazer with a white top, and you can rewear this piece all season long as a fall wardrobe staple.
Abrand Jeans A 94 High Slim Walk Away
Margot Robbie wears this exact pair of straight-legged, light wash jeans from A Brand in the film.
Birkenstock Arizona Soft Footbed in Pink Clay
In the real world, Barbie favors these comfy Birkenstocks over heels — but she opts for pink pair, naturally.
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Lane Cork Footbed Sandal with +Comfort
A more affordable alternative to genuine Birkenstocks.
The Original Barbie
Inspired by the first Barbie doll from the 1950s, this outfit is one of the easiest Barbie looks to recreate — simply throw on the swimsuit and a pair of oversized cat-eye sunnies.
Barbie x Unique Vintage Black & White Chevron Stripe One Piece Bathing Suit
Be the best-dressed at any pool party with a one-piece inspired by Barbie’s™ original 1959 black and white stripe bathing suit — also available in plus sizes.
GIFIORE Retro Vintage Cat Eye Sunglasses
You can wear these white sunglasses long after Halloween ends.
Mermaid Barbie
We're always looking to Dua Lipa for style, and her Barbie outfit is no exception. Her Mermaid Barbie look works just as well as a solo costume as it does for a group — or a couples' costume with a blond Merman Ken.
MapofBeauty 28" 70cm Costume Cosplay Wig
A blue wig in beachy mermaid waves is a must, and this style also comes in pink and purple for a group Mermaid Barbie costume.
Princess Polly Brianna Set
Since a mermaid tail is a little impractical, this midi skirt with a matching top does the trick (and treat).
Ettika Cowrie Shell 18k Gold Plated Necklace
Finish off the look with a nautical shell choker.
Cowgirl Barbie
Whether you wear it as a couple's costume with a cowboy Ken or on its own, this Cowgirl Barbie look is one of the most fun outfits from the film.
Sugarpuss PINK COWGIRL SET
Reviewers love how this Barbie-inspired Western set looks exactly as pictured and is made from stretchy fabric for a comfortable fit.
Good American Fit for Success Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit is a close match to Barbie's on-screen outfit.
Boolavard Cowboy Bandana
Tie this pink paisley bandana around your neck to complete your look.
Rhode Island Novelty White Felt Cowgirl Hat
This pink sparkly cowboy hat just screams Barbie.
Roller Skating Barbie
You'll be cute and comfy come Halloween when you wear this '80s-style bodysuit and athletic shorts from Barbie's rollerskating outfit.
One-Piece 80s Malibu Swimsuit
This one-piece looks identical to the one Margot Robbie wears on set.
lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short 6"
These buttery-soft shorts from lululemon happen to come in the perfect Barbie pink color.
Impala Lightspeed Inline Skate
Go all out with the exact pair of skates Barbie wears in the film.
Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.
RELATED CONTENT: