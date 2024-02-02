Marisa Abela is fully embodying Amy Winehouse. On Friday, Focus Features unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming biopic, showing the 27-year-old Industry star as the iconic singer.

The new trailer showcases Winehouse's meteoric rise to fame -- from a young girl writing songs in her bedroom to an international superstar. As well as all of the emotional challenges and heartbreak that go along that sort of whirlwind of attention.

The trailer also gives fans a look at Winehouse's turbulent romance with Blake Fielder-Civil (Jack O'Connell) and how her tumultuous personal life inspired and led to the creation of "one of the greatest albums of all time" -- the titular Back to Black.

In addition to the trailer, the movie studio released the first poster for the film, which features Abela rocking the late singer's iconic hair and makeup as she looks over her shoulder.

Focus Features

This is the first domestic trailer for the highly-anticipated film.

The international trailer, which was released last month, gave fans their first look at Abela in the role of Winehouse, as she said, "I don't write songs to be famous. I write songs 'cause I don't know what I'd do if I didn't."

Set to Winehouse's 2006 hit, the video previews Winehouse's rise to stardom and the early days of her relationship with future ex-husband Fielder-Civil.

Winehouse, who sold more than 30 million records worldwide and won five GRAMMYs for Back to Black, died of alcohol poisoning in 2011 at the age of 27.

Directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson and written by Matt Greenhalgh, the biopic will offer a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Winehouse's rise to fame and the release of her groundbreaking album.

The film, which also stars Eddie Marsan, Jack O'Connell, Juliet Cowan and Lesley Manville, is described as "an unapologetic look at the woman behind the phenomenon and the tumultuous relationship at the center of one of the most legendary albums of all time."

"I feel excited and humbled to have this opportunity to realize Amy's beautifully unique and tragic story to cinema accompanied by the most important part of her legacy -- her music," Taylor-Johnson said in a September statement.

Back to Black will hit theaters May 17.

RELATED CONTENT: