Music

Mark Ronson Reveals Oscar-Nominated Song 'I'm Just Ken' Almost Didn't Make it to 'Barbie' Soundtrack

By Anthony Dominic
Published: 9:58 AM PDT, March 10, 2024

'Barbie' is nearing the $1.5 billion mark at the global box office.

The inclusion of Ryan Gosling singing "I'm Just Ken" in Barbie was almost thwarted.

Mark Ronson, whose song "I'm Just Ken" is nominated for Best Original Song at this year's Oscars, reveals the smash-hit nearly didn't secure its place on the movie's soundtrack.

No stranger to accolades, Ronson secured an Oscar in 2019 for his contribution to "Shallow" from Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born, among other notable achievements, including multiple GRAMMYs. However, the journey of "I'm Just Ken" to the big screen was not without its challenges.

In an interview with The Times of London, Ronson discloses that initial screenings of Barbie left studio executives unconvinced about the song's fit within the film. Recalling the tense moment, Ronson admits, "At that first screening the song wasn’t working. I panicked. The humor wasn’t translating and [Barbie director] Greta [Gerwig] had to fight."

Gerwig's unwavering determination ultimately secured the song's place in the movie. When studio executives questioned Gerwig about the necessity of "I'm Just Ken," Gerwig responded emphatically, stating, "With every inch of my body." Ronson emphasizes the pivotal moment, noting, "And then there was a big swing."

Describing the song's influences, Ronson vividly portrayed its nostalgic vibe. "It is the 1970s, the book Elton and Bernie wrote. It is a piano ballad that is sort of proggy and a bit 1980s too," he explains. 

Despite initial doubts, "I'm Just Ken" has become a global sensation, amassing over 100 million streams since the film's release. Barbie itself has also proven to be a major commercial success, nearing the $1.5 billion mark at the global box office.

Ronson also confesses that he had reservations about Gosling performing the song at the 2024 Oscars, but he reveals, "Ryan convinced us."

The 2024 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC. Follow along at ETonline.com for full Oscars coverage, including red carpet arrivals, the complete winners list and more.

