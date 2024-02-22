Greta Gerwig Reacts to 'Barbie' Oscar Snubs

Greta Gerwig is reacting humbly to her Oscar snub in the Best Director category for Barbie.

In a new interview with Time, the 40-year-old screenwriter, director and actor shared that while she was disappointed to see Margot Robbie not nominated for Best Actress for playing the film's titular character, she is counting her blessings when it comes to the eight other nominations the movie was awarded.

"Of course I wanted it for Margot," Gerwig tells the outlet. "But I’m just happy we all get to be there together."

Barbie scored nominations in the Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera) and Best Production Design categories, and received two noms in the Best Original Song category for "I'm Just Ken" and Billie Eilish and Finneas' "What Was I Made For?"

While Gerwig did not receive recognition in the Best Director category, she and husband Noah Baumbach still earned a nomination in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. She pointed to it in her Time interview as another reason she is not sweating the snub.

"A friend’s mom said to me, 'I can’t believe you didn’t get nominated,'" Gerwig tells the outlet. "I said, 'But I did. I got an Oscar nomination.' She was like, 'Oh, that’s wonderful for you!' I was like, 'I know!'"

Gerwig's statement comes just weeks after Robbie -- who also served as an executive producer on the billion-dollar film -- spoke out on her own snub during a SAG screening of Barbie.

"There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed," Robbie told the crowd, adding that, like Gerwig, she thought the other should have been recognized in their respective category.

"Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director, because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is," Robbie said. "But it's been an incredible year for all the films."

Furthermore, the film's narrator, Helen Mirren, recently spoke with ET from the carpet of the American Cinematheque Awards, and the iconic actress said that Gerwig and Robbie should focus on what the movie accomplished.

"You can't get upset about things like that, honestly," Mirren told ET. "What is fantastic is that Barbie was the highest-grossing film that Warner Bros. has ever had in their lives, and do you remember who won best film of the year before last?"

Mirren, a four-time nominee and one-time winner, said that while she was disheartened to see the lack of nominations for the two women behind the box-office smash and cultural phenomenon, she thinks history will be the greater judge of the project.

"I mean, of course I would have loved to have seen Greta [be nominated], and I think she should win Best [Director]. It's so difficult, it's not a running race, you know, you can't -- Christopher Nolan's work on Oppenheimer was spectacular, extraordinary. But for me, Greta's work was so out there, it was so brave, it was something we'd never seen before," she said. "I just love the fact that the audience responded the way they did."

