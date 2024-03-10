Jennifer Lawrence Looks Pretty in Polka Dots at the 2024 Oscars

Ladies and gentlemen, Jennifer Lawrence! The 33-year-old actress wowed on the red carpet at the 96th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday.

Lawrence looked pretty in polka dots for the occasion, wearing a playful black and white gown, a custom piece from Dior's spring 2024 haute couture collection.

She finished her ensemble with a diamond necklace and a makeup look consisting of a smokey eye and a pale pink lip, which was made possible with Dior Addict lip oil.

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Lawrence is attending this year's awards show as a presenter. She won the Best Actress Oscar in 2013 for her role in Silver Linings Playbook opposite Bradley Cooper. She's also received three additional nominations -- in 2011 for her role in Winter's Bone, in 2014 for her role in American Hustle, and in 2016 for her role in Joy.

Though she's not nominated at this year's Oscars, Lawrence has been on the awards show circuit thanks to her role in the comedy No Hard Feelings, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

During the show, The Hunger Games star also hilariously caused a ruckus online after mouthing to the camera, "If I don't win, I'm leaving" as her name was announced in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category.

The 2024 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, airs live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET on ABC.

