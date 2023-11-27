Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors: 'I'm Aging'

Jennifer Lawrence is shutting down any speculation about her face!

In a new conversation with Kylie Jenner for Interview Magazine, the actress and the Kardashians star discuss the magic of makeup. For Lawrence, the work of her current makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, has been so good, it's leading people to believe she's had a little work done.

In October, when the 33-year-old star stepped out for the Dior Fashion Show, many on the internet made speculations about her appearance. Some suggested that she had a nose job, while others noted that she is simply getting older and had a child.

Lawrence saw all the chatter.

"I also think it's incredible what makeup can do because I work with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon, because everybody in the last few months since I've been working with him is convinced that I had eye surgery," Lawrence tells Jenner.

She adds, "I'm like, 'I didn't have eye surgery. I'm doing makeup.'"

Jenner -- who shares that she created her makeup line so that she could give off the illusion of having fuller lips -- assures her that it doesn't look like she's had any work done.

"Well, apparently I’ve had full plastic surgery," Lawrence quips.

"No, I've been seeing the pictures. It doesn’t look like that," Jenner tells her before sharing how her appearance has changed over the years.

"I did end up getting lip fillers, but it’s also the same with me," Jenner adds. "I'll see before and after photos when I'm 12 years old versus 26 and my eyebrows are filled differently. I have contour on. I'm like, 'How can you compare my 12-year-old face and say I've gotten my jaw shaved and eyelids removed?' I'm like, 'What are we talking about?'"

Lawrence agrees that it's all about the aging process.

"I have the same thing," she says. "I started at 19, so I get the before and after pictures from when I'm 19 to 30 and I'm like, 'I grew up. I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging.' Everybody thought I had a nose job, and I'm like, 'I've had the exact same nose. My cheeks got smaller.' Thank you for bringing it up."

Lawrence has been comfortable in her skin and with her appearance. So much so, she stripped down for her latest role in the raunchy comedy, No Hard Feelings.

"I don't know," she told ET about filming the skinny-dipping scene. "It didn't really feel like a big deal to me, you just kind of do it."

