Lights on, belts off! Jennifer Lawrence had a funny, minor wardrobe malfunction with her Dior by Maria Grazia outfit on Monday night in New York City.

The 33-year-old Oscar winner stunned in a headband from Jennifer Behr and beauty look done by Hung Vanngo using Dior makeup while presenting at the lighting ceremony for this year's holiday window display at Saks Fifth Avenue in Midtown.

The exhibit is titled Dior's Carousel of Dreams, and the actress, who is a longtime spokesperson for the high fashion brand, was the one to announce the unveiling.

But when Lawrence got up to the microphone, her belt, which had been tied across the front of her chic black pea coat, popped off. The Hunger Games alum gasped and covered her mouth in shock, attempting to recover without cracking up as she continued with the presentation.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Women's Wear Daily (WWD) caught the moment on film with people in the comments laughing with Lawrence, while many others commenting on the loud horns of the NYC taxis.

"NYC cab drivers showing about as much patience as her belt 😂," one commenter wrote.

Lawrence is known for her candid moments, including tripping up the stairs on her way to accept her 2013 Oscar.

