Jennifer Lawrence got to show off her comedic side in her latest film, No Hard Feelings, and the laughs kept going off camera as well!

ET exclusively debuts the film's gag reel, which shows Lawrence -- and, occasionally, co-stars Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick -- flubbing lines and cracking up on set.

The film stars the Oscar winner as Maddie, a reckless 20-something who answers a Craigslist ad placed by a pair of concerned parents. They want Maddie to "date" their son, Percy (Feldman), a socially inept 19-year-old who has so far expressed no interest in girls, parties or other teenage exploits, leading to some hilariously awkward moments.

Check out the full bloopers in the video above!

When ET spoke with Lawrence at the No Hard Feelings premiere in New York City back in June, she revealed another fun fact from set: that she got Feldman to defer his studies at Harvard University to take on the role in the raunchy rom-com.

"I mean, when Andrew left his audition, the door closed and we all looked at each other and we were like, 'That's our -- that's Percy,' and then they were like there's one complication, he's supposed to go to Harvard, and we were like, 'Is that a joke?'" Lawrence explained.

"He was fully the character, so I called him and said, 'Andrew, I have really bad news, you're not gonna be able to finish your semester at Harvard,'" she continued. "He's gonna have to defer, or whatever college school words are."

As for how Feldman felt about putting school on hold, he told ET he couldn't pass up the opportunity to star in the film.

"Of course," he exclaimed when asked if he still stands by the decision. "Harvard is still there. I can go back, but this movie was once in a lifetime."

No Hard Feelings is available on digital Aug. 15 and on Blu-ray and DVD Aug. 29.

RELATED CONTENT:

How J.Law Got Her 'No Hard Feelings' Co-Star to Defer Harvard for Role

Jennifer Lawrence Reacts to Decade-Old Interview Predicting Her Future

'No Hard Feelings': Check Out Jennifer Lawrence's Raunchy New Comedy!

Jennifer Lawrence on Filming Nude Scenes for 'Raunchy' Comedy 'No Hard Feelings' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery