Jennifer Lawrence seems to be living the life she always envisioned.

The No Hard Feelingsstar recently sat down with George Stephanopoulos on Monday's Good Morning America, where she dished on her career, her family and a decade-old interview in which she predicted her future.

Lawrence was presented with a clip from a conversation she had with Barbara Walters in 2013, in which she was asked to describe where she saw herself in 10 years.

Lawrence, then 22, smiled as she thoughtfully shared, "Not in L.A. In a house, on a big property, and maybe starting a family, everything's calm. I have a minivan."

Lawrence, now 32, beamed as she watched the clip and joked, "Well, I have a Volvo, but it's not a minivan."

As for the rest of it, Lawrence proved to be fairly spot-on. She started a family, tying the knot with husband Cooke Maroney in October 2019, an the pair share a 1-year-old son, Cy.

When asked what she's looking to do next, Lawrence said, "There is no next, once you start a family. It's the greatest thing in the world."

"I'm just gonna try to take in every second and be present and enjoy it," she added.

Lawrence also talked about returning to Hollywood with her raunchy new comedy, No Hard Feelings, after taking a hiatus to focus on her burgeoning family, and said she wasn't actually expecting to return so soon.

"I had just had a baby, so I definitely wasn't planning on working," Lawrence shared. "And I just, I read the script, and it was just too funny. It was the funniest thing I had ever read."

No Hard Feelingshits theaters June 23.

