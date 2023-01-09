Jennifer Lawrence Labels Pete Davidson the Most Famous Celebrity in the World
Jennifer Lawrence doesn't get starstruck often, but there are a few celebs that absolutely wow her -- Pete Davidson included. In a new interview for W Magazine, Lawrence revealed who is on her list and who has made her do a double take in the past.
"To me, the biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson," the Causeway actress shared. "Or when Ariana Grande was in my last film, Don’t Look Up, I was photographed with her, and I fully look like a radio contest winner. I would be starstruck if I saw Jessica Simpson. That would knock me over."
Lawrence, who was interviewed as part of the mag's Best Performances issue, is just one of many celebs who can't help but gush over Davidson. Kaley Cuoco, who worked with the actor on Meet Cute, opened up to ET about Davidson's charm during the film's premiere in September.
"Honestly he's just he's just a really sweet human being," Cuoco shared. "Especially shooting here in New York, he has a lot of fans, and I mean mobs of people as we were shooting, and the guy stops for every single person, he takes a photo with every person, he signs every autograph."
"He's really generous when it comes to that, and it's a really sweet side to him," she said, adding that his jovial friendliness was equally present on set during filming. "He's so funny that all we did was laugh, laugh, laugh, laugh, laugh, so it was it was pretty cool."
Friends, co-stars and romantic partners alike have all shared their affinity for Davidson, with Emily Ratajkowski, Edie Falco, Dionne Warwick, Kim Kardashian, Martha Stewart and more raving over his kindness and his undeniable charisma.
