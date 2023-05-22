Jennifer Lawrence Wears Unusual Footwear Underneath Her Gown at Cannes Film Festival
Jennifer Lawrence made sure to keep things comfortable on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.
The 32-year-old Oscar winner attended a special screening of the film Anatomy of a Fall and walked the carpet in Cannes, France, while wearing a stunning Christian Dior couture cherry red gown.
But when Lawrence lifted her gown to walk down the steps, she revealed that she was rocking some black flip flops underneath the elegant look.
Lawrence attended the screening with Sahra Mani, the director of the new documentary she produced, Bread & Roses, and fellow producer Justine Ciarrocchi.
Earlier on Sunday, Lawrence attended the photocall for Bread & Roses while wearing a silver mesh look and heels. Bread & Roses is a documentary following Afghan women under the control of the Taliban.
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Lawrence Labels Pete Davidson the Most Famous Celebrity
Jennifer Lawrence Candidly Opens Up About Her Anxieties as a Mom
Jennifer Lawrence Says Adele Told Her Not to Star in 'Passengers'