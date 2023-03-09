'No Hard Feelings': Watch the Trailer for Jennifer Lawrence's Raunchy New Comedy
'No Hard Feelings' Official Trailer
It's a tale as old as rom-com time. Girl meets boy, boy's parents pay girl to seduce him in the hopes of getting him to "open up" before he starts college. Hilarity ensues!
That's the set up for Jennifer Lawrence's raunchy new comedy, No Hard Feelings. In the film, written and directed by The Office vet Gene Stupnitsky, Lawrence plays Maddie, a reckless 20-something who answers a Craigslist ad placed by a pair of concerned parents, played by Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick. They want Maddie to "date" their son, Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman), a socially awkward 19-year-old who has so far expressed no interest in girls, parties or other teenage exploits.
"So, when you say date him, do you mean date him or date him?" Maddie asks in the trailer.
"Date him," Percy's father answers. "Date him hard."
What follows is a hilarious series of events involving pepper spray, a skinny-dipping attempt and an ill-timed throat punch! Watch the full trailer above.
No Hard Feelings is set to hit theaters June 23.
