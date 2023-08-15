Kris Jenner Wishes Jennifer Lawrence Happy Birthday With a Semi-Scandalous Pic
Kris Jenner wished pal Jennifer Lawrence a happy birthday on Tuesday with a "scandalous" -- and now infamous -- photo!
The momager took to her Instagram story to celebrate Lawrence's 33rd birthday in true BFF fashion. First, there was a sweet group pic that featured the pair posing with designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger and the legendary Diane von Furstenberg.
The second, however, is the now-infamous photo of the two "caught in bed" back in 2015.
"Happy birthday #JenniferLawrence!" Jenner captioned the pics. "I love you and wish you the most magical year ever!"
Jenner posting the pic to celebrate Lawrence's birthday is a bit of a tradition at this point. For the Oscar winner's 30th back in 2020, she even dubbed her the "favorite daughter"... for the day, at least.
You are the most amazing girlfriend, wife, daughter and my favorite daughter today!!!!!" the mom of six wrote in her celebratory post. "Thank you for your friendship, love, and so much laughter my sides hurt……I love you so much!!"
