Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump at 2024 Oscars

Vanessa Hudgens is going to be a mom! The High School Musical alum is expecting her first child with Colorado Rockies player Cole Tucker.

Hudgens' baby bump made its debut on Sunday on the 2024 Academy Awards red carpet. The actress, 35, showed off her special guest in a custom floor-length black gown by Vera Wang as she strutted down the carpet and kicked off ABC's Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!, which she is hosting alongside close friend Julianne Hough.

The baby news comes months after Hudgens and Tucker, 27, tied the knot at Azulik City of Arts in Tulum, Mexico, on Dec. 2, 2023. The couple was married in front of 100 of their closest friends and family, and wrote their own vows. The ceremony was officiated by Jay Setty -- who hosted the Zoom meditation session where Hudgens and Tucker met in 2020.

Next to the bride was her sister, Stella Hudgens, friends Sarah Hyland, Alexandra Shipp, Hailey Lavelle, Morgan Marcell and Laura New. Tucker's party included his brothers, as well as fellow MLB stars Scott Kingery, Mitch Keller and Cody Bellinger.

And while she's currently expecting, Hudgens had to shut down pregnancy speculation just months before her wedding.

When the actress posted a video recap of her "iconic" bachelorette weekend in Aspen, Colorado, in October 2023, social media users started to question if she and Tucker were expecting.

"Why does she look pregnant to me or like she's trying to hide a bump," one person wrote, with another pondering, "Are we pregnant?" A third insisted, "Pregnant for sure."

Hudgens responded to the first comment with an eyeroll emoji, writing, "Not pregnant so y'all can stop."

But a baby is on the way now, and no doubt Hudgens is thrilled. When ET spoke with the Princess Switch star in April 2023, she reflected on all of the things she's manifested in her life, including her love story with Tucker.

"My relationship, my home, my career," she shared. "There's so much. As long as you're really specific, might not always come when you expect it or want it, but it's always gonna come back in some way."

