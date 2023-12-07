Alexandra Shipp says she was overcome with emotion watching BFF Vanessa Hudgens marry Cole Tucker over the weekend in Mexico.

While talking with ET's Denny Directo at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment event in Los Angeles, the 32-year-old Barbie actress spoke about the intimate ceremony that took place on Dec. 2 in Tulum.

"It was so beautiful," Shipp -- who served as a bridesmaid for Hudgens -- told ET. "I cried the entire time."

"She and Cole have the good stuff," the actress continued.

Jorden DeGaetano

While she said she could not have been happier for her longtime friend -- whom she worked with on 2021's Tick, Tick... Boom! starring Andrew Garfield -- Shipp joked that she may have also been slightly jealous watching their beautiful love story reach a new chapter.

"I was up there and I was like 'happy for her, hate it for me,'" Shipp said with a laugh.

The Love, Simon actress was one of six women standing beside Hudgens on her wedding day; the High School Musical actress' bridal party also included Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland, Hudgens' sister, Stella Hudgens, and friends Hailey Lavelle, Morgan Marcell and Laura New.

Tucker's party included his brothers, friends and fellow MLB stars Scott Kingery, Mitch Keller and Cody Bellinger.

The wedding was officiated by Jay Setty -- who hosted the Zoom meditation session that brought them together in 2020.

Jorden DeGaetano

Jorden DeGaetano

Hudgens wore a dress made by Vera Wang that she was able to tailor with the veil and cape. The light ivory chartreuse bias-cut cowl neck slip dress had a deep plunge in the back. For her custom tulle veil, she had "Mrs. T December 2nd, 2023," embroidered in Gothic font.

As for Shipp's own aspirations of finding love?

"Manifest it," Shipp told ET. "Whatever it's gonna be, it's gonna be."

For more on Hudgens and Tucker's nuptials, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT: