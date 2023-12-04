Vanessa Hudgens Marries Cole Tucker in Mexico

Vanessa Hudgens didn't just say "OK"-- she said "I do!"

The 34-year-old Princess Switch star has officially tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, 27-year-old pro baseball player Cole Tucker. According to multiple reports, the couple wed in front of family and friends on Saturday, Dec. 2, in Tulum, Mexico.

Amid her wedding festivities, Hudgens wore a Galia Lahav DEAN gown that she found at their flagship store in Los Angeles. "It is an immense honor and joy to see Vanessa Hudgens choose one of our designs for such a significant moment in her life!" Galia Lahav’s head designer Sharon Sever tells ET. "The dress she chose, DEAN, was such a perfect choice for her beachy welcome party!"

Galia Lahav

The nuptials come nine months after Hudgens confirmed her engagement to the shortstop by showing off her diamond ring in photos from their trip to Paris, France. "YES," she captioned the Instagram post. "We couldn’t be happier."

The two were first publicly linked in 2020, months after her split from former longtime boyfriend Austin Butler. Prior to Butler, the former Disney star was famously in a longtime relationship with High School Musical co-star Zac Efron before their split in 2010.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," Hudgens revealed to ET in 2021. "Zoom, you've got to love it."

"He's just kind of perfect for me... I am [happy]. I really am," she said of Tucker. "I'm so, so grateful. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life and I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

And it seems the magic has only continued for Hudgens and her man. "Real magnetic love is out there," she captioned a Valentine's Day tribute with a photo of the athlete kissing her on the cheek. "What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever @cotuck 🥰."

