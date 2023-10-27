It's the start of something new for Vanessa Hudgens -- but first, a bachelorette party!

Ahead of her wedding to Cole Tucker, the High School Musical alum flew off to Aspen with her gal pals for a weekend of fun in honor of her upcoming nuptials. According to photos the actress has been sharing on Instagram, the trip was an unforgettable one as they enjoyed the town. For one of the nights, the group got dressed up in fierce all-black looks as Hudgens donned a white gown and veil embellished with her and Tucker's initials.

"Dress code: All Black for the Bride in White 🖤," attendee Sarah Hyland captioned photos from the trip on Instagram.

As for Hudgens, the weekend got her stamp of approval, as she captioned an Instagram post, "The most iconic bachelorette weekend in Aspen."

After first posting footage from the trip, Hudgens was faced with pregnancy speculation, which she addressed head-on.

"Why does she look pregnant to me or like she's trying to hide a bump," one comment read.

With an eyeroll emoji, Hudgens responded, writing, "Not pregnant so y'all can stop."

She and Tucker, who were first publicly linked in 2020 following her split from Austin Butler, have been engaged since 2022.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," Hudgens later told ET in 2021. "Zoom, you've got to love it."

"He's just kind of perfect for me... I am [happy]. I really am," she added. "I'm so, so grateful. I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

