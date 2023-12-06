Inside Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's Wedding in the Mayan Jungle

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker needed a wild environment for their wedding day!

The High School Musical alum and the professional baseball player said their "I dos" on Dec. 2 in Tulum, Mexico, at the Azulik City of Arts. There, they would have a wedding that Hudgens said she had never experienced before.

Hudgens told Vogue that she picked the location -- which she followed for a long time on Instagram -- because it wasn't only unique but had a spiritual connection and was surrounded by nature. After an exhausting tour of the location that took her 45 minutes into the jungle to the exact location of the ceremony, she was sold.

"I knew that it was our place," Hudgens tells Vogue. "I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before. It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love."

Keeping things true to her brand, Hudgens found a dress made by Vera Wang that she was able to tailor with the veil and cape. The light ivory chartreuse bias-cut cowl neck slip dress had a deep plunge in the back. For her custom tulle veil, the 34-year-old had "Mrs. T December 2nd, 2023," embroidered in Gothic font.

For her reception look, the Second Act star opted for a strapless macrame lace and silk mousseline Vera Wang gown. For his part, Tucker wore a double-breasted wool jacket and linen trousers by Me by Canali. The groom completed his look with shoes by Louboutin.

Hudgens and Tucker's wedding had around 100 of their closest friends and family. The pair wrote their own vows and didn't do first looks. Instead, according to the actress, they saw each other for the first time at the altar.

The wedding was officiated by Jay Setty -- who hosted the Zoom meditation session that brought them together in 2020. Next to the bride was her sister, Stella Hudgens, friends Sarah Hyland, Alexandra Shipp, Hailey Lavelle, Morgan Marcell and Laura New.

Tucker's party included his brothers, friends and fellow MLB stars Scott Kingery, Mitch Keller and Cody Bellinger.

Following the ceremony, the pair and their guests danced to a live band, and a DJ who played a setlist that was crafted by the groom.

The entire event was no phones, which was just how the bride liked it.

"It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life," Hudgens tells Vogue of her wedding. "I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone's phones away. It was amazing because at the dinner, I would look around and everyone was talking to each other -- our family and friend groups coming together and creating real relationships that I know they’re going to invest real time into."

She continued, "Seeing that and bringing everyone together and celebrating us, it was just so magical. Literally talking about it right now, I'm getting teary-eyed. I couldn't have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations.”

The nuptials came nine months after Hudgens confirmed her engagement to the shortstop by showing off her diamond ring in photos from their trip to Paris, France. "YES," she captioned the Instagram post. "We couldn't be happier."

The two were first publicly linked in 2020, months after her split from former longtime boyfriend Austin Butler. Prior to Butler, the former Disney star was famously in a longtime relationship with High School Musical co-star Zac Efron before their split in 2010.

