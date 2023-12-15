Cole Tucker added a new title to Vanessa Hudgens' birthday wish!

On Thursday, the High School Musical alum celebrated her 35th birthday, and her husband marked the day with a sweet wish.

"Happy birthday to my wife!!!!!!," Tucker wrote on Instagram.

The post dedicated to his leading lady began with a pic of him and Hudgens from their wedding day where they're seen holding hands while looking lovingly at one another. Tucker followed up that snap with images of him and Hudgens on vacation, solo shots of the birthday girl, and a cute little figurine of the newlyweds.

Jorden DeGaetano

Sarah Hyland, who served as a bridesmaid during the wedding, took to Instagram to celebrate with her own snaps of her and Hudgens from the big day.

"She's a Birthday Bride… I mean Wifey! 😜 Happy Birthday to the most magical, kind, silly, smart, and talented woman. I’m so honored to be able to call you not only my friend but my sister witch 😈 I love you to pieces Shushi!!!!," the Modern Family star wrote.

Hudgens and Tucker, 27, said their "I dos" on Dec. 2 in Tulum, Mexico, at the Azulik City of Arts. There, they would have a wedding that Hudgens said she had never experienced before.

The pair's nuptials were attended by their closest friends and family, including the bridal party -- made up of Hudgens' sister, Stella Hudgens, and friends Hyland, Alexandra Shipp, Hailey Lavelle, Morgan Marcell and Laura New.

Also in attendance were a couple of East High Wildcats, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabee, who starred alongside Hudgens in the High School Musical franchise.

Earlier this week, Hudgens took to Instagram to celebrate her new title alongside beach snaps from her wedding weekend, writing, "She’s a wife now."

For more on Vanessa and Cole's big day, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT: