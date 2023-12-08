Taylor and Gabriella forever! Vanessa Hudgens recently tied the knot with MLB pro Cole Tucker in the Mayan jungle and she got some support from several of her East High Wildcats.

High School Musical co-stars Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel were on hand for the nuptials, which took place on Dec. 2 in Tulum, Mexico, at the Azulik City of Arts.

Coleman -- who played Taylor McKessie, the brainiac bestie to Hudgens' Gabriella Montez, in the Disney films -- took to Instagram to share a sweet video of her time at the wedding.

"Congrats @vanessahudgens & @cotuck 😭💍 Your love is the stuff of fairytales" the 43-year-old actress captioned the video, which featured herself and the 34-year-old bride jumping up and down together on the beach.

In the clip, she also poses with 39-year-old Grabeel, who played drama king Ryan Evans, for the couple's big day. For the exotic wedding, Coleman wore a shimmery bandeau top and matching skirt, while Grabeel sported an eggplant-colored suit.

Hudgens played the academic-turned-performer Gabriella in all three of the HSM films opposite her on-screen love interest, Zac Efron. The co-stars also dated for several years in real life, but split up in 2010.

The day before, Coleman posted a pic at the Elle Women in Hollywood gala alongside fellow HSM alum, Ashley Tisdale.

Tisdale, also a longtime pal of Hudgens', was not seen at the wedding.

As for her bridal party, Hudgens was joined by her sister, Stella Hudgens, and friends Sarah Hyland, Alexandra Shipp, Hailey Lavelle, Morgan Marcell and Laura New.

Tucker's party included his brothers, friends and fellow MLB stars Scott Kingery, Mitch Keller and Cody Bellinger.

"It was genuinely the most magical weekend of my life," Hudgens told Vogue of her wedding. "I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone's phones away. It was amazing because at the dinner, I would look around and everyone was talking to each other -- our family and friend groups coming together and creating real relationships that I know they’re going to invest real time into."

Days after the event, ET spoke with Shipp about being a bridesmaid.

"It was so beautiful," Shipp said of Hudgens' wedding. "I cried the entire time. She and Cole have the good stuff."

