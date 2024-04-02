Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may go through highs and lows as a couple, but they are sticking it out together.

A source tells ET that the highly publicized (and scrutinized) pair is taking some time apart but that they are still in a relationship and working on their love. The news comes just a week after Fox, 37, appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and spoke briefly about their relationship but did not go into what exactly the status of their relationship is.

"Megan and MGK’s relationship is up and down. Right now, they are taking some space, but things could easily change," the source tells ET. "They are still together as a couple and trying to figure things out. MGK is very in love with Megan, so he does his best to keep her happy and lets her take the lead."

Following the interview with host Alex Cooper, a source told ET that the 33-year-old musician was supportive of the Jennifer's Body actress going on and talking about everything from her "unfulfilling" first marriage to Brian Austin Green to her plastic surgery history.

"Megan wanted to go on Call Her Daddy to tell her own story, be forthright, and have the opportunity to speak her own truth without her words being twisted, misrepresented, or misconstrued," the source said. "MGK is supportive and respects Megan's openness. He would never want to silence her in any capacity and admires her strength and desire to be honest, even if her narrative involves him and their relationship at points."

While the source could not easily define where the couple stands as of the release of the podcast, they said that the couple is "forever connected," still committed to each other and not putting any pressure on the relationship. It's a step back from their more controversial headlines surrounding blood pacts and a more optimistic look following a rumored 2023 breakup.

At the time, Fox raised alarm bells when she deleted all pictures with MGK from her Instagram and unfollowed him completely. During her interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the actress said that what she now knows -- at least when it comes to her love with the singer-songwriter -- is that a low-profile is the way to go.

"I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," she told Cooper, 29. "I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is that, he is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul' and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain."

As for how her ex-husband, Green, 50, reacted to her statements made during the new interview, the source tells ET that he is too happy and in love with Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess to be distracted by his ex.

"Brian isn't bothered by Megan's comments about him on Call Her Daddy. Brian's priority with Megan is her being a good mom to their kids and having a healthy co-parenting relationship with her," the source says. Green and Fox share three boys, Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7.

After their split, Green started dating Burgess, 38, and the pair welcomed a baby boy of their own, Zane, in June 2022.

"He is happy and enjoying his relationship with Sharna. He is at peace in this relationship and Sharna provides security and stability to him, which he loves and appreciates," the source shared.

