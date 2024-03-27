Machine Gun Kelly is supporting Megan Fox following her bombshell interview on Call Her Daddy.

A source tells ET that the 33-year-old musician is standing by his 37-year-old longtime love when it comes to her recent decision to put all her cards on the table and open up about everything from her plastic surgery to her relationship with the "Forget Me Too" singer.

"Megan wanted to go on Call Her Daddy to tell her own story, be forthright, and have the opportunity to speak her own truth without her words being twisted, misrepresented, or misconstrued," the source says. "MGK is supportive and respects Megan's openness. He would never want to silence her in any capacity and admires her strength and desire to be honest, even if her narrative involves him and their relationship at points."

The source adds, "Megan is independent and needs to do her thing sometimes and MGK appreciates that. They are forever connected and have the intention and desire to continue to move forward with their relationship and their commitment to each other. They are continuing to work on things without putting any pressure on themselves."

During her interview on the Call Her Daddy With Alex Cooper podcast, the Jennifer's Body actress addressed the status of her relationship with MGK after a year filled with highs and lows. At one point in 2023, she teased a complete separation from MGK by deleting all pictures with him from her Instagram and unfollowing him.

"I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," she told Cooper, 29. "I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is that, he is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul' and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain."

In February, a source told ET that they were working on their relationship and not putting any pressure on themselves or each other to label or define their ever-changing love story.

"Megan and Machine Gun Kelly have their ups and downs, as most couples do," the source revealed. "They love so hard that sometimes things can be intense, but ultimately, they do their best to hear one another and better themselves. They both want a happy, loving, supportive, and honest relationship."

In her new interview, Fox also addressed MGK's recent dramatic tattoo transformation. In a photo posted last month, the singer showed off his fully blacked-out shoulders and upper chest, darkened completely by ink.

"for spiritual purposes only," he captioned the picture on Feb. 20.

"He has a really special story behind why he did that, which obviously, I'll leave for him to tell," Fox shared of Kelly, who also goes by his real name, Colson Baker. "But the relationship with the tattoos that he had was very conflicted emotionally, whatever they represented -- and I don't actually know -- but he didn't like to revisit those memories of some of the tattoos that he had and he wanted to get rid of them."

As for the end result, Fox described the new tattoo as "very art."

"It gives me, like, Rick Owens," she said, referencing a minimalist fashion designer. "It's like an elevated version of all those tattoos that were pieced together. I think it's really elegant and it's kind of ahead of its time. I think in 10 years it'll be a trend."

