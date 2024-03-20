Megan Fox is reflecting on her history. The actress opens up about her complicated views on marriage and past relationship with Brian Austin Green on the new episode of Call Her Daddy.

Speaking with host Alex Cooper, Fox first addresses her parents' split when she was a child and her mother's subsequent marriage to another man. Fox claims that her stepfather was "emotionally and mentally and verbally very abusive," adding that she was also affected "very deeply" by her mother's apparent struggles with depression.

"The messaging that I received is that men and marriage in particular... keep you from being able to express your creativity or express your unique desires," Fox says. "It's an oppressive experience to be in a relationship, or to be in love, or to be married. In particular, being married. Like, when I say the word 'being married' I feel my chakras tighten up. I feel my back, like, get tight, even though I was married for a long time."

Fox and Green were first linked in 2004 and went on to tie the knot in 2010. The went their separate ways for good in 2020 and finalized their divorce in early 2022. Together, the former couple shares three sons: Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. Green also has a 21-year-old son, Kassius, from a previous relationship.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green - JB Lacroix/WireImage

The Transformers star, 37, later addresses her romance with Green, which began when she was just 18 and he was 30.

"I was not a great girlfriend to Brian, I'll be very honest," Fox admits. "He was not great to me either all the time, but I think it would be easy for me to lean into and complain about it or let it seem like that relationship was one way... I was not great because I was young and really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment and that magnitude."

Fox went on to say that she "did a lot of falling in love with other people" while working as an actress "because I was a kid."

The star notes that much of her "growth and awareness" came after going through childbirth.

"I do feel like karmically I was supposed to have those kids with him, of course," she adds. "I didn't realize I wasn't looking at myself being like, 'Oh, I'm reenacting my mother's life' or 'I'm carrying my mother's burdens.'"

She continues, "I got myself into a relationship which I of course found, no shade to Brian, unfulfilling, because that's what I was going to do because I was reenacting what I watched my mother do as a child."

Green has found love again with Sharna Burgess and the couple welcomed a son, Zane, in 2022. They announced their engagement the following year.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

For her part, Fox has been involved in an on-again-off-again relationship with her "twin flame," Machine Gun Kelly, since 2020.

Fox admits that she had every intention to enjoy the single life after her divorce, but ended up falling for the musician after just a few weeks.

"I thought I was really gonna go full, like, Leo DiCaprio for a while," she jokes.

Megan Fox - Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie's Fund

As public interest in the state of the pair's relationship remains at a fever pitch, Fox admits that she is struggling with the spotlight. The actress previously stepped away from Hollywood in 2009.

"When I got divorced and I started dating Colson [Baker, a.k.a. MGK], inevitably I was sort of thrust back into the light -- the synthetic light, not the real light," she explains, adding that she hoped to be able to handle her fame differently this time around.

"It's going on the fourth year now, and it's wearing me down, I'll be honest," she says of the public scrutiny. "I am kind of getting to the end of my rope with that."

She adds, "I'm struggling with it."

For Fox, she's also grappling with the impacts of fame as she predicts how it will affect her children.

"I have one kid who is like an artistic savant and that kid will inevitably be in the spotlight somehow, it's impossible that they won't," she shares. "I know how cruel the world is because I've lived through it, and I don't think I can endure watching what my child is going to have to go through. So I'm really struggling with that as well of, like, not wanting my kid to have to be exposed."

Elsewhere in the interview, she references the state of her relationship with Kelly with a vague comment.

"I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," she says. "I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is that, he is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul' and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain."

