Brian Austin Green is opening up about the serious jealousy he experienced while in a relationship with Tiffani Thiessen.

During a new episode of Shannen Doherty's Let's Be Clear podcast, the 50-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 star told the Charmed alum that when Thiessen, 50, joined the show in season 5, he was wracked with conflicted feelings.

"I'd never been in a real serious relationship before," he told his 52-year-old former co-star. "I was incredibly jealous every time she would f**king have to work with anybody else because we'd already been doing the show for four years. Like this is my family."

When Thiessen joined the Aaron Spelling-created Fox series in the mid-90s, the pair had already been dating for at least two years. In the show, her character -- Valerie Malone -- has a sexual relationship with Dylan McKay, played by series original Luke Perry.

Green and Thiessen, who began dating in 1992, lived together from 1994 until their break up in 1995. He admits that the transition from off-screen relationship to on-screen co-stars led to the demise of their love.

Getty Images

"I used to bring Tiffani to events, so she knew everybody from then and then all of a sudden she's doing sex scenes and s**t with people that were like my family and my brothers," he shared. "It was strange. I remember I was really just f**king jealous and boisterous."

Looking back, however, he says that he cannot believe the way he reacted and that it's something he is not proud of to this day.

"I can't imagine what it was like for her being with me for three years at that point and then having to do these scenes and having her f**king boyfriend -- who she lives with by the way -- freaking out the way that I was," he said.

In response, Doherty explained that they were all just teens and young adults experiencing "growing pains" when these relationships were happening on and off set.

"We were so young and we were growing up and stretching our wings and learning how to use our voice," she said. "I think I give us more allowance now to forgive ourselves and forgive others for being friggin' kids working on that show and having that amount of publicity and attention and fame."

In the end, it worked out as Thiessen ended up marrying Brady Smith in 2005 and welcoming two children together. For his part, Green is currently engaged to Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess and they share one child. He also has three kids with ex Megan Fox and one with Vanessa Marcil.

