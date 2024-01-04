Brian Austin Green has closed the shop -- as in, he got a vasectomy. And a big reason for having the procedure done is because his and Sharna Burgess' 1-year-old son, Zane, is an oops baby. Actually, according to the actor, every one of his five children are oops babies, and he wouldn't have planned it any other way. Until now.

During the latest episode of Green, Burgess and Randy Spelling's Old-ish podcast on iHeart Radio, the podcast hosts were straight-up asked via fan mail if any of them plan on having more kids. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star jokingly was appalled by the question, given he's already a father of five.

"I have five kids, Sue. Who do you think you are asking a question like this?" he asked rhetorically.

In addition to sharing Zane with Burgess, Green is also dad to sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, whom he shares with ex-wife Megan Fox. Green also has a 21-year-old son, Kassius, from his relationship with Vanessa Marcil.

And, to everyone's surprise, Green said he never planned for any of his kids, hence the oops baby reference.

"So, funny story," he continued. "I haven't really planned for any of my kids. Every time it's been, 'Oh, it's OK. We can do this.' I love my kids and I wasn't against any of them, but I've never experienced that thing of looking at a pregnancy test and hoping that it's positive and preparing that way."

In fact, Green and Burgess, who got engaged in July, shared that the actor got a vasectomy when Zane was 8 weeks old. Why? Well, because Burgess was actually on birth control when she got pregnant with Zane.

"Zane was born and I was like, 'I think it's time to close the shop,'" Green added.

But don't count the couple out on having more kids. And this time, they'll have to plan it.

"If we do it again, I do want the experience of us planning it together, doing the pregnancy test and really being on this journey with each other," Burgess explained. "So, we would probably end up having to do IVF [in vitro fertilization]."

That Green went ahead with a vasectomy is an act of kindness that Burgess had to share with her listeners.

"It was a beautiful thing that Brian did because birth control always made me feel crazy," she said. "So, I was really, really grateful for that. It was such a big and beautiful thing he did, and it secures comfort and no stress in our sex life; not worry about it, if we are or we aren't [pregnant], which is such a gift. And we can move forward and plan if that should be in the stars for us."

RELATED CONTENT: