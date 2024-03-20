Megan Fox Reacts to Machine Gun Kelly’s Blackout Tattoo

Megan Fox is opening up about Machine Gun Kelly's recent full-torso tattoo. In a new interview on the Call Her Daddy With Alex Cooper podcast, the 37-year-old actress is asked about her reaction to her on-off love's bold new body art.

"He has a really special story behind why he did that, which obviously, I'll leave for him to tell," Fox shared of Kelly, who also goes by Colson Baker. "But the relationship with the tattoos that he had was very conflicted emotionally, whatever they represented -- and I don't actually know -- but he didn't like to revisit those memories of some of the tattoos that he had and he wanted to get rid of them."

As for the end result, Fox described the new tattoo as "very art."

"It gives me, like, Rick Owens," she said, referencing a minimalist fashion designer. "It's like an elevated version of all those tattoos that were pieced together. I think it's really elegant and it's kind of ahead of its time. I think in 10 years it'll be a trend."

Megan Fox on Call Her Daddy With Alex Cooper - 'Call Her Daddy'/YouTube

Fox doesn't think, however, that the average person will be able to handle the level of pain it takes to get such thick ink work done.

"I don't know how many people can take that kind of pain. People will be put to sleep and get the tattoos done, but he did it fully awake with no pain killers," she shared. "I don't actually know how he endured that level of pain."

Noting that she attended one of the tattoo sessions, Fox called the process a "spiritual initiation" and added that she wanted to "respect" Kelly's space during that time.

As for the status of their relationship, Fox remained vague.

"I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," she said. "I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is that, he is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul' and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain."

Fox also opened up about her own cherry blossom tree tattoo sleeve, saying it started back when she first dyed her hair, calling that time a "metamorphosis."

She noted that it all stemmed from buying temporary tattoos for her and her three kids on the site, Temu.

"I was like, 'Wow, I love it,'" she said of her fake sleeve, adding, "And I instantly made an appointment to get my arm done."

Kelly debuted his ink online in February, writing on Instagram at the time, "For spiritual purposes only."

RELATED CONTENT: