Megan Fox is all about keeping it real when it comes to the work she's had done on her body. The 37-year-old actress recently went all-in during an interview on the Call Her Daddy With Alex Cooper podcast, offering to share all of the procedures she's had done through the years.

"I had my boobs done when I was 21 or 22. I had them redone when I was done breastfeeding my kids because I don't know where they went, but they went," the mother of three shared. "Then I had to have them redone very recently because the first set, I didn't have enough body fat to disguise. You could see the rippling of the implants, so I had to switch them out to this set."

She added that she got a rhinoplasty or "nose job" in her early 20s, but noted that people often speculate that she got multiple procedures due to the heavy contouring she does on her nose.

"I like to contour it down until it's just nostrils like Voldemort," she quipped of the Harry Potter villain.

There was one procedure she wouldn't share, saying, "There's one thing I had done that I'm gatekeeping because, sorry, it was really good and it's not a known plastic surgery."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Fox added that she doesn't take going under the knife lightly.

"I don't like surgery. My body does not react well to general anesthesia," she explained. "So when I go to have a surgery, it's a very big deal. All my doctors have to meet with me before and have to tell me if they've seen any omens, if they saw any owls, crows, if anyone stepped on a spider, if there are any dead insects. My doctors have to go through this with me because I'm very afraid of dying under general anesthesia."

To make the experience worth it, Fox shared that she had one major request of her doctor.

"I'm not ever fully asleep so my soul's, like, fighting on the surgical table to wake up. It's a very traumatizing experience for me. I was like, 'I better wake up with the biggest boobs you can fit in my body,'" Fox said of her most recent breast implants.

Noting that she now has a 32D cup, Fox continued, "I was like, I want a reward for the suffering I have to go through. I don't want to wake up with a full B cup. There's no f**king point in that."

Megan Fox on 'Call Her Daddy' - 'Call Her Daddy'/YouTube

As for the look of her chest, Fox told her doctor, "I said, 'I don't care what's on trend, give me 1990s stripper titties.' And he did it."

In addition to those procedures, Fox shared that she also does botox and fillers, adding, "When it comes to lasers and stuff like that I've done everything you can possibly think of doing and I always will. I don't understand the point of shaming people for getting stuff done. Granted, I'm not encouraging anyone to do anything crazy."

The longtime sex symbol noted that she frequently gets trolls attacking her in her comments section for "perpetuating an unhealthy standard of beauty," adding that she feels the need to "go to battle" for other women who are open about their cosmetic enhancements.

"Someone like a Kylie [Jenner] has been very transparent. That is not helping her," Fox said of the Kylie Cosmetics founder. "Women are still brutally dragging her just the same — totally undeserved. She's a beautiful, healthy, young, gorgeous girl."

Fox also listed the procedures she had not had done but that commenters had speculated about.

"I've never had a face lift of any kind," she said. "I've never done threads. I have researched them. I just don't really believe they work, and I'm also afraid that they would interfere when I do need to have a facelift. But I am very tempted to have my eyebrows snatched all the way."

She added, "I will only ever put fat in, I'll never be taking fat out… I've never had any liposuction or body contouring or anything like that."

As for her backside, Fox added, "I'd be so flattered if someone thought I had a BBL [Brazilian butt lift]… I would get it done if I could."

