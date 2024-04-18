News

Megan Fox Goes Makeup-Free in Fresh Faced Selfie: See Her Natural Look

By Sophie Schillaci
Published: 5:34 AM PDT, April 18, 2024

The 37-year-old actress poses in nothing but a bra and pajama bottoms. 

Megan Fox is showing off her fresh face. The 37-year-old actress is makeup free in a new post-Coachella selfie, looking casual in nothing but a bra and pajama bottoms. 

The look isn't fully au natural, as Fox is sporting her new blue hair color in the shot.

"Repairing my hair (and 26 inches of extensions) post Coachella," she captioned the image, which she snapped in a bathroom mirror.

Fox was out and about last weekend enjoying numerous Coachella festivities in Indio, California, as she attended Nylon House, a CELSIUS Cosmic Desert Event, and Revolve Festival 2024. 

Megan Fox at the Nylon House event held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 12, 2024 in Thermal, California. - Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

In debuting her new, longer hairstyle on Instagram, Fox offered a nod to festival headliner Lana Del Rey with the caption, "Summertime Sadness." 

Fox was not pictured with on-again-off-again love Machine Gun Kelly, and even cheekily referenced their romance in a photo of herself leaning against her own reflection in a full-length mirror. 

"Twin flames," she captioned the carousel. 

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the duo was spending some time apart

"Megan and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship is up and down. Right now, they are taking some space, but things could easily change," the source told ET. "They are still together as a couple and trying to figure things out. MGK is very in love with Megan, so he does his best to keep her happy and lets her take the lead."

Days later, Kelly admitted on social media that he had picked up an old habit again while coping with a turbulent time in his life.

"Started smoking again. Life's been weird lately," Kelly wrote on his Instagram Story on April 4. "But grateful I have y'all."

RELATED CONTENT: 

Video

Hear Megan Fox Detail Her Miscarriage in New Poetry Audiobook
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Timeline: Twin Flames to Taking Space

News

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Timeline: Twin Flames to Taking Space

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Taking Space' But 'Still Together'

News

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly Are 'Taking Space' But 'Still Together'

Megan Fox Embraces 'Jedi Era' Blue Bob, Bids Farewell to Pink Hair

News

Megan Fox Embraces 'Jedi Era' Blue Bob, Bids Farewell to Pink Hair

How Machine Gun Kelly Reacted to Megan Fox's 'Call Her Daddy' Tell-All

News

How Machine Gun Kelly Reacted to Megan Fox's 'Call Her Daddy' Tell-All

Megan Fox Details Plastic Surgeries Including Multiple Breast Implants

News

Megan Fox Details Plastic Surgeries Including Multiple Breast Implants

Megan Fox Reflects on 'Unfulfilling' Marriage to Brian Austin Green

News

Megan Fox Reflects on 'Unfulfilling' Marriage to Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox Reacts to Machine Gun Kelly’s Blackout Tattoo

News

Megan Fox Reacts to Machine Gun Kelly’s Blackout Tattoo

Brian Austin Green on 'Love Is Blind' Star Comparing Herself to His Ex

News

Brian Austin Green on 'Love Is Blind' Star Comparing Herself to His Ex

Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Billboard Pokes Fun at Megan Fox Comments

TV

Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Billboard Pokes Fun at Megan Fox Comments

Related Photos
2024 Coachella Celebrity Sightings and Performances
40 Photos
2024 Coachella Celebrity Sightings and Performances

Tags:

Latest News