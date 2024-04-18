Megan Fox Goes Makeup-Free in Fresh Faced Selfie: See Her Natural Look

Megan Fox is showing off her fresh face. The 37-year-old actress is makeup free in a new post-Coachella selfie, looking casual in nothing but a bra and pajama bottoms.

The look isn't fully au natural, as Fox is sporting her new blue hair color in the shot.

"Repairing my hair (and 26 inches of extensions) post Coachella," she captioned the image, which she snapped in a bathroom mirror.

Fox was out and about last weekend enjoying numerous Coachella festivities in Indio, California, as she attended Nylon House, a CELSIUS Cosmic Desert Event, and Revolve Festival 2024.

Megan Fox at the Nylon House event held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 12, 2024 in Thermal, California. - Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

In debuting her new, longer hairstyle on Instagram, Fox offered a nod to festival headliner Lana Del Rey with the caption, "Summertime Sadness."

Fox was not pictured with on-again-off-again love Machine Gun Kelly, and even cheekily referenced their romance in a photo of herself leaning against her own reflection in a full-length mirror.

"Twin flames," she captioned the carousel.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that the duo was spending some time apart.

"Megan and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship is up and down. Right now, they are taking some space, but things could easily change," the source told ET. "They are still together as a couple and trying to figure things out. MGK is very in love with Megan, so he does his best to keep her happy and lets her take the lead."

Days later, Kelly admitted on social media that he had picked up an old habit again while coping with a turbulent time in his life.

"Started smoking again. Life's been weird lately," Kelly wrote on his Instagram Story on April 4. "But grateful I have y'all."

RELATED CONTENT: