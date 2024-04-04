Machine Gun Kelly admits he's fallen back into an old habit while coping with a turbulent time in his life.

The "Twin Flame" artist took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a snapshot of himself smoking with fellow artist and collaborator Trippie Redd.

"Started smoking again. Life's been weird lately," Kelly, 33, wrote. "But grateful I have y'all."

Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

MGK's message about life being "weird" comes just two days after a source told ET that the musician was taking a step back from his relationship with Megan Fox.

A source told ET on Tuesday that the highly publicized (and scrutinized) pair is taking some time apart but that they are still in a relationship and working on their love.

"Megan and MGK’s relationship is up and down. Right now, they are taking some space, but things could easily change," the source said. "They are still together as a couple and trying to figure things out. MGK is very in love with Megan, so he does his best to keep her happy and lets her take the lead."

The update came a week after Fox appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and got candid about her first marriage to Brian Austin Green and her history of plastic surgery. She briefly touched on her relationship to MGK, but said she wanted to keep things "low profile."

While the source could not easily define where the couple stood as of the release of Fox's podcast appearance, they said that the couple is "forever connected" and still committed to each other and not putting any pressure on the relationship.

Another source told ET after Fox's podcast appearance that Kelly "is supportive and respects Megan's openness. He would never want to silence her in any capacity and admires her strength and desire to be honest, even if her narrative involves him and their relationship at points."

Kelly's romance with Fox began in 2020, and quickly escalated when the pair announced their engagement in January 2022. However, their relationship has been plagued by rumors of breakups and fighting nearly the entire time they've been together, and the pair have largely stayed quiet about the various headlines related to their romance.

Meanwhile, amid the drama in his love life, MGK recently underwent a physical transformation, covering the many tattoos across his upper body with a massive blackout tattoo across his shoulders, chest, and the majority of his arms.

He shared a video to Instagram detailing the painful looking process as well. The video diary shows him bleeding from his arms and him getting into a hyperbaric oxygen chamber to heal the ink faster, and features several updates from the multi-week process -- which he called "the most paint s**t I've ever experienced in my life."

RELATED CONTENT: