Khloe Kardashian Shares Two New Adorable Snaps of Baby True -- And We Can't Handle the Cuteness!

Khloe Kardashian can't get enough of her 2-month-old daughter, True.

The 33-year-old reality star shared two new adorable snaps of her baby girl via Instagram on Wednesday, and needless to say, our hearts our melting!

In the pics, Khloe's mini-me sweetly gazes into the camera, shyly hiding her mouth with her fingers. The newborn is dressed in head-to-toe pink, consisting of a cozy sweater and floral headband.

"Baby True," Khloe captioned the cute pic, with two heart emojis.

Earlier this month, Khloe was all smiles supporting True's dad, Tristan Thompson, during the NBA Finals. Although Tristan and his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, ended up losing the championship series to the Golden State Warriors, it appears the 27-year-old basketball pro isn't letting the loss get him down.

On Monday, Tristan and Khloe were spotted out and about in Cleveland. The two appeared to be in good spirits as they were photographed making their way into a friend's birthday party together.

